Watch live: Artemis II launch

The first launch opportunity for Artemis II, the first mission to bring astronauts towards the Moon in over 50 years, is set for 1 April at 18:24 local time (2 April at 00:24 CEST). Tune in from one hour before launch at 22:24 BST / 23:24 CEST on ESA Web TV to watch the launch.

Key moments for the European Service Module

Shortly after launch, around eight minutes in, Orion’s European-built solar arrays will deploy and begin providing power to the spacecraft.

About three hours after liftoff, Orion will separate from the rocket’s upper stage and astronauts will take manual control, using the ESM’s engines to practise proximity operation manoeuvres for future Artemis missions.

Around 14 hours into the mission, ESM will carry out a perigee raise burn to adjust Orion’s orbit, followed by the crucial trans-lunar injection burn at roughly 25 hours, which sets Orion and its crew on its trajectory towards the Moon.

Throughout the journey, the ESM will perform several trajectory correction burns, and after the ten-day flight, the crew module will separate from the ESM before safely splashing down on Earth.

Watch the Artemis II launch live here from an hour before launch until the end of the broadcast at 00:56 CEST.