ESA title
Key graphic for ESA astronaut selection 2021/22
Science & Exploration

Watch live: ESA announces new European astronauts

22/11/2022 3974 views 48 likes
ESA / Science & Exploration / Human and Robotic Exploration

Join us live as ESA unveils the names and faces of the new class of European astronauts. ESA WebTV will broadcast the event at 14:20 CET (13:20 GMT) on Wednesday, 23 November 2022.

ESA’s new class of astronauts will be announced at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, following the closure of the ESA Council at Ministerial level.

The ESA Astronaut Class of 2022 will include career astronauts, members for the astronaut reserve and astronauts with a physical disability for a feasibility project.

In 2021, ESA opened the vacancy notices for the roles of astronaut and astronaut with a physical disability. This was the first call for new astronaut applicants since 2008.

ESA astronaut applications by Member State
ESA astronaut applications by Member State

ESA received more than 22 500 valid applications for the role of astronaut from across Member States and Associate Members to join the European astronaut corps on missions to the International Space Station and beyond. For the role of astronaut with a physical disability, 257 applications were received.

ESA’s new astronaut candidates will take up duty at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany. After completion of the 12-month basic training, the new astronauts will be ready to enter the next Space Station training phase and, once assigned to a mission, their training will be tailored to specific mission tasks.

Stay tuned to ESA’s social media platforms and to the astronaut selection website for the latest news.

Related Articles

Focus on
Astronaut selection website

Your way to space

All you need to know about ESA's 2021-22 astronaut selection

Open
Highlight
Agency

Explore other space careers

Launch of the first SpaceX Crew Dragon to carry astronauts to the International Space Station
Open
Focus on
Key graphic for ESA astronaut selection 2021/22

Media kit

Infographics and information for the 2021-22 ESA astronaut selection

Open
Focus on
Handbook for astronaut applicants

Astronaut Applicant Handbook

Information for all applicants to ESA's astronaut selection

Open
Focus on
ESA astronaut Tim Peake at a Mission X event in United Kingdom

FAQs

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about becoming an ESA astronaut

Open
Focus on
Human and Robotic Exploration
Science & Exploration

Human and Robotic Exploration

Open item
Focus on
EAC
Agency

EAC

Open item
Focus on
ESA logo red (used for ESA Explores podcast) avatar

ESA Explores podcast

Listen to ESA Explores

Open

Related Links

Story
Columbus Control Centre, Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany
Agency

Europe’s got talent, and the search is on

19/05/2008 927 views 0 likes
Read
Story
Schlegel's first spacewalk
Science & Exploration

ESA to recruit new European astronauts

10/04/2008 8380 views 6 likes
Read
Focus on
Astronaut selection website

Astronaut selection

Open
Focus on

Astronaut VN

Open
Focus on

Careers at ESA

Open
Focus on

VN subscription

Open