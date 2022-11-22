Watch live: ESA announces new European astronauts

Join us live as ESA unveils the names and faces of the new class of European astronauts. ESA WebTV will broadcast the event at 14:20 CET (13:20 GMT) on Wednesday, 23 November 2022.

ESA’s new class of astronauts will be announced at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, following the closure of the ESA Council at Ministerial level.

The ESA Astronaut Class of 2022 will include career astronauts, members for the astronaut reserve and astronauts with a physical disability for a feasibility project.

In 2021, ESA opened the vacancy notices for the roles of astronaut and astronaut with a physical disability. This was the first call for new astronaut applicants since 2008.