Science & Exploration How to follow the Euclid launch live 23/06/2023 2180 views 28 likes

ESA will be broadcasting live as the Euclid space telescope, which will explore the dark Universe, is targeted to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA, at 11:11 local time / 15:11 UTC / 17:11 CEST on Saturday 1 July 2023. A back-up launch date of Sunday 2 July 2023 is foreseen. Here’s how to follow the launch online. All times CEST. Times subject to change at short notice

Watch live from 16:30 on 1 July Tune into ESA Web TV directly or via the ESA Youtube livestream to follow the launch live: 16:30–18:10 Launch programme Key milestones

On launch day the following key milestones will be included in the launch programme and covered by ESA social media channels. 17:11 Euclid launch on SpaceX Falcon 9

17:53 Separation of Euclid from Falcon 9

17:57 Earliest expected time to acquire Euclid’s signal Times are specific to launch taking place on 1 July and may vary by a few minutes.

Press release An ESA press release will be issued upon successful acquisition of Euclid’s signal, at approximately 17:57 CEST.

Euclid: ESA’s mission into the unknown



Euclid’s launch to L2



Beyond launch day After launch, Euclid sets sail for the Sun-Earth Lagrange point L2. Four weeks after launch, Euclid will enter in orbit around this point, which is located at 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, in the opposite direction from the Sun. Once in orbit, mission operators start verifying all the functions of the telescope. During this, residual water is outgassed and subsequently Euclid’s instruments will be turned on. Between one and three months after launch, Euclid will go through several calibrations and scientific performance tests and get ready for science. The telescope begins its early phase of the survey of the Universe three months after launch. Follow all updates on Euclid’s commissioning on twitter via @ESA_Euclid and on www.esa.int/Euclid. About Euclid ESA's Euclid mission is designed to explore the composition and evolution of the dark Universe. The space telescope will create the largest, most accurate 3D map of the Universe across space and time by observing billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years, across more than a third of the sky. Euclid will explore how the Universe has expanded and how and how large-scale structure is distributed across space and time, revealing more about the role of gravity and the nature of dark energy and dark matter.