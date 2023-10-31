Science & Exploration How to watch the reveal of Euclid’s first images live 31/10/2023 1664 views 23 likes

ESA is releasing the first full-colour images of the cosmos captured by its recently launched space telescope Euclid. Follow live a broadcast of the reveal on Tuesday 7 November at 13:15 GMT / 14:15 CET. Never before has a telescope been able to create such razor-sharp astronomical images across such a large patch of the sky. Five images show that the telescope is ready for its mission to create the most extensive 3D map of the Universe yet and uncover some of its hidden secrets.

Watch live from 14:15 on 7 November Tune into ESA Web TV directly or via the ESA YouTube livestream to follow the release live: 14:15–14:55: Live broadcast with experts The live broadcast will showcase five new mesmerising portraits of our Universe demonstrating Euclid’s optics. Several experts will guide us through the images and tell us about the science hidden within.

Euclid: Gate to the dark



Press release and where to find the new images An ESA press release including high-resolution versions of all images will be issued on esa.int/euclid. The complete set of images will also be available via our ESA Space in Images archive here. Join the conversation and #AskESA on social media Use #AskESA for questions you might have about Euclid's first images and our experts will be available to answer them online. Thursday, 9 November, you can interact with the Euclid team during a Reddit AskScience AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. The AMA link will be published on 9 November at 12:00 CET here: https://www.reddit.com/r/askscience/ and the team will start answering questions at 15:00 CET. Follow @ESA_Euclid and @esascience for live Euclid coverage, posts can be found using the #ESAEuclid hashtag.

Next step: start of science observations Data captured in these images is currently being analysed by the Euclid Consortium. A combined scientific paper will be published near the end of this year revealing the scientific wonders captured in these first images. Routine science observations begin in early 2024. The data Euclid will gather over its six years in space will be released to the world in yearly data-releases. More captivating results and images will follow in the coming years. Follow all updates on Euclid’s first science results on twitter via @ESA_Euclid and on www.esa.int/Euclid.

Euclid: ESA’s mission into the unknown



About Euclid ESA's Euclid mission is designed to explore the composition and evolution of the dark Universe. The space telescope will create the largest, most accurate 3D map of the Universe across space and time by observing billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years, across more than a third of the sky. Euclid will explore how the Universe has expanded and how and how large-scale structure is distributed across space and time, revealing more about the role of gravity and the nature of dark energy and dark matter.