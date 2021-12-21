Webb: new target launch date

Today, 21 December 2021, the Launch Readiness Review for flight VA256 to launch the James Webb Space Telescope has been successfully completed and concluded with the authorisation to perform the launch vehicle rollout and the start of the launch chronology.

However, due to adverse weather conditions at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, flight VA256 – initially scheduled for 24 December – is being postponed.

The new targeted launch date is 25 December, as early as possible within the launch window 12:20–12:52 GMT / 13:20–13:52 CET.

Tomorrow evening, local time in Kourou, another weather forecast will be issued in order to confirm the date of 25 December. The Ariane 5 launch vehicle and Webb are in stable and safe conditions in the final assembly building.