The crew of Soyuz MS-13 is officially approved for launch following the final pre-launch State Commission meeting and press conference in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.
All three crewmembers have trained extensively for their mission to the International Space Station. The State Commission meeting is the culmination of this training, where senior spaceflight officials review and certify crewmembers for flight.
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano, NASA astronaut Drew Morgan and Roscosmos cosmonaut and Soyuz commander Alexander Skvortsov will be launched in their Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Saturday 20 July. This date coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing and marks the start of Luca’s second space mission known as ‘Beyond’.
While in orbit, Luca will support over 50 European experiments and more than 200 international experiments. He is also expected to perform a number of spacewalks to repair the cooling systems of dark matter hunter, AMS-02.
More information about Luca’s Beyond mission is available on the blog. This will be updated throughout his mission, with updates also shared on Twitter via @esaspaceflight.
The Russian Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft that will transport ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano to the International Space Station is rolled out onto launchpad number one at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
This rocket will be launched on Saturday 20 July, marking the start of Luca’s second space mission known as Beyond.
In the lead-up to liftoff, component parts of a Soyuz spacecraft are brought to Kazakhstan to be assembled. Once the rocket is ready, it is loaded onto a train and transported to the launchpad.
The rollout happens in the morning, two days ahead of launch day. It is considered bad luck for the crew to witness this rollout or see the rocket again before the day of their launch, though the rollout is witnessed by the backup crew and support teams.
When the train arrives at its destination on the launchpad, the rocket is put into position. When it is fully lifted, four green arms ensure it is secured correctly for liftoff. These arms will mechanically rotate away to release the rocket at the time of launch.
After the rocket has been secured, the service structure containing the stairs and elevator as well as the umbilical towers that provide fuel and liquid oxygen, are erected.
In the Integration Building at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Expedition 60 crewmembers Drew Morgan of NASA (left), Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos (center) and Luca Parmitano of ESA (right) pose for pictures in front of the first stage engines of their Soyuz booster as part of pre-launch preparations. They will be launched in the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Saturday 20 July for a mission on the International Space Station.
NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins tests ESA-developed prototypes for a set of geological sampling tools and a support trolley to be used during future missions to the Moon. This testing took place in June 2019 during NASA's NEEMO 23 mission during which ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti led a crew of aquanauts living and working underwater for nine days onboard the world's only undersea habitat, Aquarius.
Celebrating 50 years since Apollo 11 blasted off with the first humans that would walk on the Moon, Copernicus Sentinel-2 captures the historic launch site at Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US.
On 16 July 1969, the Saturn V rocket carrying Apollo 11 began its momentous voyage to the Moon. It lifted off from launch pad 39A – which can be seen in this Copernicus Sentinel-2 image from 29 January 2019. Launch pad 39A is the second pad down from the top (the launch pad at the far top is 39B).
The crew – Neil Armstrong, mission commander, Michael Collins, command module pilot and Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin, lunar module pilot – were embarking on a milestone in human history.
Just four days later, the lunar module, the Eagle, touched down. Watched on television by millions around the world, Neil Armstrong was the first to set foot on the Moon, famously saying, “That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
A few minutes later he was joined by Buzz Aldrin. They took photographs, planted the US flag, spoke to President Richard Nixon via radio transmission and spent a couple of hours walking and collecting dust and rocks. The two men returned to lunar module, slept that night on the surface of the moon, and then the Eagle began its ascent back to re-join the command module, which had been orbiting the Moon with Michael Collins. Apollo splashed back down safely in the Pacific Ocean on 24 July.
The Moon has again captured the attention of space agencies. ESA and international partners are now looking forward to the next era of human exploration, and to better understand the resources available on the Moon to support human missions longer-term. While Apollo 11 touched down for the first time on the near side of the Moon 50 years ago, it is time to explore the far side, examine different types of lunar rocks there to probe deeper into the Moon’s geological history and to find resources like water-ice that are thought to be locked up in permanently shadowed craters near the Moon’s south pole.
SMART-1, ESA’s first mission to the Moon, captured this series of unique images of our home planet Earth and the Moon during a total lunar eclipse.
This eclipse took place on 28 October 2004, when SMART-1 was about 290 000 km away from Earth and about 660 000 km from the Moon. From its vantage point, the AMIE camera (Advanced Moon micro-Imager Experiment) could, for the first time, see and photograph both the Earth and Moon during a lunar eclipse.
The images were taken in visible light. Those of the Moon are shown in time sequence, from left to right, covering a period of about three and a half hours. The ‘totality’ phase, in the middle of the sequence when the Moon is completely inside the Earth’s shadow, lasted about an hour.
The images of the Earth were taken just before and after the eclipse. The size of the Earth and Moon is exactly as seen by SMART-1, but the distance between the two bodies, is not to scale (Earth and the Moon were farther apart than the field of view of AMIE and could not simultaneously fit within a single image). Earth is about 3.7 times larger than that of the Moon; their diameters are about 12 800 km and 3500 km, respectively. As SMART-1 was farther away from the Moon than from Earth, the difference appears exaggerated.
A partial lunar eclipse will be visible for many Earth-based observers this week, on 16-17 July. For observers in Europe it will begin late in the evening of 16 July and conclude in the early hours of 17 July. Partial lunar eclipses occur when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full moon, but they are not precisely aligned, so only part of the Moon’s surface moves into the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.
SMART-1, short for Small Missions for Advanced Research and Technology-1, was launched on 27 September 2003. For 14 months it followed a long, spiralling trajectory around Earth towards the Moon as it tested new technologies, including solar electric propulsion. It orbited the Moon from 15 November 2004 until 3 September 2006, providing a comprehensive inventory of key chemical elements in the lunar surface and taking thousands of images.
The Moon has provided the focus of many missions subsequently, but it did not receive human visitors since 1972. ESA and international partners are now looking forward to the next era of human exploration, and to better understand the resources available on the Moon to support human missions longer-term. While Apollo 11 touched down for the first time on the near side of the Moon 50 years ago, it is time to explore the far side, examine different types of lunar rocks there to probe deeper into the Moon’s geological history and to find resources like water-ice that are thought to be locked up in permanently shadowed craters near the Moon’s south pole.
This Apollo 11 image is an Instagram photo before its time. Were the platform to have existed in 1969, the post may have looked a little something like this:
An exciting 13-minute landing, but Neil and I made it safely to the lunar surface. Tranquility Base as serene as her name. Magnificent desolation! Too excited to sleep, we’re on the Moon for crying out loud! Let’s get to work. @nasa
#nofilter #Apollo11 #MoonLanding #TranquilityBase
Of course, this image took much longer to publish. Taken by Neil Armstrong using a Hasselblad EL Data camera, the image had to be literally downloaded to Earth in the Apollo spacecraft before the film could be developed, assessed and eventually widely circulated.
The image was snapped in the early hours of 21 July 1969, a few hours after Buzz and Neil safely touched down on the lunar surface. The 13-minute descent was tense: the lander was moving much faster than anticipated and unexpected alarms flashed from the module’s guidance computers.
But the duo made it, and the rest is history.
In this image provided by the Hasselblad Foundation, Buzz Aldrin is setting up a seismograph. The caption accompanying the Hasselblad company’s release of this image states that neither astronaut fell over in the preparation. However, Neil Armstrong got tangled in a cord but with Aldrin’s help was able to get loose.
More photos will be on display at the Hasselblad exhibition opening at Brunkebergstorg Square in Stockholm, Sweden, this weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing. The exhibition is part of this year’s space-themed Stockholm Culture Festival.
On display are iconic images of the Moon and the lunar surface taken using Hasselblad cameras as well as less widely publicised photographs of the astronauts and camera technicians preparing for the missions.
Hasselblad cameras were a mainstay of the Apollo mission photography. The 500EL models were carried in the Command Module that orbited the Moon as well as the Eagle descent module. The 500EL Data Camera was the first to be used on the lunar surface and was specially modified for its purpose.
The camera featured a Réseau plate, a glass square engraved with crosses to form a grid that was fitted to the back of the camera. The carefully calibrated crosses were 10 mm apart and were exposed on to the film when an image was taken. The crosses helped determine distance between objects in the photos.
Réseau plates were a common technique in photography, albeit on larger cameras. Hasselblad technicians adapted the technique to a smaller format camera, bringing down the cost, a great achievement at the time.
The camera also sported a specially-designed Biogon f-5.6/60 mm Zeiss lens that provided high-quality photos with low-distortion.
To keep the camera’s internal temperature more stable in the extreme environment of the lunar surface, it was finished in silver along with the film magazines.
The camera and film magazines were also fitted with tether rings, attached to a cord, that allowed the astronauts to more easily move them in and out of the lunar module.
After two and half hours of work on the surface and a seven-hour rest back in the lunar module, Neil and Buzz lifted off the lunar surface to join Michael Collins in the Columbia command module to head back home.
ESA is joining the international space community in celebrating the 50th anniversary of humankind first setting foot on the Moon and paying tribute to the men and women who took part in this endeavour, some of whom went on to work in later NASA, ESA and international space programmes. Today, ESA and our partners are busy preparing to return humans to the surface of the Moon. During this week, we will focus on the different lunar missions being prepared by ESA and highlight of some fascinating European contributions to lunar exploration.
The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over palm oil plantations in East Kalimantan - the Indonesian part of the island Borneo.
Palm oil is the most widely-produced tropical edible oil. It’s used in a vast array of products – from ice cream and chocolates, to cosmetics such as make up and soap, to biofuel. Not only is it versatile, palm oil is also a uniquely productive crop. Harvested all year-round, oil palm trees produce up to nine times more oil per unit area than other major oil crops.
To meet global demand, palm oil trees are grown on vast industrial plantations – leading to acres of rainforest being cut down. Between 1980 and 2014, global palm oil production increased from 4.5 million tonnes to 70 million tonnes, and is expected to increase.
Indonesia is the largest producer of palm oil, followed by Malaysia. Together they account for 84% of the world’s palm oil production.
To produce palm oil in large enough quantities to meet growing demand, farmers clear large areas of tropical rainforest to make room for palm plantations. This leads to a loss of habitat for species such as the orangutan – declared as critically endangered by the WWF. In general, burning forests to make room for the crop is also a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.
In this image, captured on 15 February 2019, the various stages of the deforestation process are clearly visible – the green patches in the plantations are the well-established palm oil farms, while the light brown patches show the newly-harvested land. The surrounding lush rainforest is visible in dark green.
Copernicus Sentinel-2 is a two-satellite mission, used mostly to track changes in the way land is being used, as well as monitoring the health of vegetation. Each satellite carries a high-resolution camera that images Earth’s surface in 13 spectral bands.
This image is also featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
Shaun the Sheep made his first ESA parabolic flight in July 2019, experiencing microgravity conditions like an astronaut as he trains alongside the ESA team for his first space mission, launching this Autumn.
Galaxies come in many shapes and sizes. One of the key galaxy types we see in the Universe is the spiral galaxy, as demonstrated in an especially beautiful way by the subject of this Hubble Picture of the Week, NGC 2985. NGC 2985 lies roughly over 70 million light years from the Solar System in the constellation of Ursa Major (The Great Bear).
The intricate, near-perfect symmetry on display here reveals the incredible complexity of NGC 2985. Multiple tightly-wound spiral arms widen as they whorl outward from the galaxy’s bright core, slowly fading and dissipating until these majestic structures disappear into the emptiness of intergalactic space, bringing a beautiful end to their starry splendour.
Over aeons, spiral galaxies tend to run into other galaxies, often resulting in mergers. These coalescing events scramble the winding structures of the original galaxies, smoothing and rounding their shape. These objects possess a beauty all their own, distinct from the spiral galaxies from whence they came.
