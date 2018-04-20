With the Copernicus Sentinel-3B satellite now safely in the rocket fairing, the mission sticker has been stuck on the outside and the team has signed it.The satellite is scheduled for liftoff on 25 April 2018. Its identical twin, Sentinel-3A, has been in orbit since February 2016. The two-satellite constellation offers optimum global coverage and data delivery for Europe’s Copernicus environment programme.
The Copernicus Sentinel-3B satellite cocooned in its rocket fairing ready to be placed on the train that will take it to the launch pad.
Sentinel-3B will ride into space on a Rockot on 25 April at 17:57 GMT (19:57 CEST). In orbit it will join its identical twin, Sentinel-3A, which was launched in 2016. This pairing of satellites provides the best coverage and data delivery for Copernicus. Sentinel-3B is the seventh Sentinel satellite to be launched for Copernicus. Its launch will complete the constellation of the first set of Sentinel missions for Europe’s Copernicus programme.
The Copernicus Sentinel-3B satellite being mated with the Rockot adapter at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia.
ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst’s news conference took place at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany on 17 April 2018. Over 135 media attended the event.
Alexander will be launched in June with US astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev from the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan in the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft.
The mission is called Horizons to evoke exploring our Universe, looking far beyond our planet and broadening our knowledge.
ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst gave his last press conference in Europe ahead of his June launch to the International Space Station for the Horizons mission today.
Over 150 members of the press attended the event at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne to discuss Horizon’s science goals.
On Alexander’s busy six-month schedule in space are over 65 experiments investigating human cells, airway health, lighter weight materials and technology that will pave the way for lunar exploration.
Alexander remarked on how proud he was to be conducting research that is advancing medicines and vaccinations on Earth as well as human exploration of deep space. He is looking forward to returning to the Columbus laboratory, Europe’s gateway to space research and home to European astronauts, to continue this important work.
During the second half of the Horizons mission Alexander will serve as the Space Station commander. This is the second time a European will hold this leadership role. ESA astronaut Frank de Winne was the first in 2009.
“With the Horizons mission, I want to make people realise that there is always a chance to go beyond their personal horizons, doing something that they have never done before. For me, becoming the Space Station commander for the first time was a learning experience and something that I had to work hard for. It might be scary at the beginning, but then you grow into that position. And at the end, you realise that it was much easier than you thought.”
Watch a replay of the media event here (mostly in German). Follow Alexander via his blog and on social media and learn more about the Horizons mission in this online brochure.
This first-light image from the miniature HyperScout instrument aboard ESA’s newly launched GomX-4B CubeSat, shows the southern coast of Cuba.
GomX-4B, launched with partner nanosatellite GomX-4A on 2 February, is a multi-technology demonstration mission that is testing intersatellite radio links and micro-propulsion technologies , as well as this hyperspectral imager, developed by cosine Research in the Netherlands.
Colour equals information, so the more spectral bands an Earth-observing instrument sees, the greater quantity of environmental findings can be returned to its homeworld.
“Far more compact than previous hyperspectral imagers, HyperScout can observe in 45 visible and near-infrared spectral bands,” explains ESA optics engineer Alessandro Zuccaro Marchi.
“This is a single image with a footprint of approximately 200 x 150 sq. km where each horizontal line shows the scene in a different spectral band, proving the overall functioning chain of the HyperScout works as planned – from acquisition to compression and downlink to the ground.”
Marco Esposito of cosine Research adds: “This is very much a raw image, including atmospheric and solar effects that would normally be corrected as part of the full calibration and processing chain. It has also has undergone compression and pixel ‘binning’ to fit the limited satellite power and memory resources available during commissioning. But the amount of light captured here exceeds our expectations, suggesting a very promising signal-to-noise ratio is achievable for hyperspectral applications.
“We’re very pleased with this ‘first light’ view, and follow-up images will explore HyperScout’s hyperspectral capabilities.”
HyperScout is a ‘linear variable filter’ instrument, meaning each horizontal line of pixels it observes is seen at a different wavelength from 400 to 1000 nanometres, with the onward movement of the satellite allowing the rapid build-up of a complete hyperspectral image.
The instrument will target specific regions across the globe, intended to highlight rapid changes such as flooding, fire hazards, or variations in vegetation, or land cover and use occurring between acquisitions.
Henderson Island lies in the South Pacific, about halfway between New Zealand and Chile. As one of the best examples of a coral atoll, Henderson Island is a UN World Heritage site and one of the world’s biggest marine reserves. However, while this remote, uninhabited, tiny landmass may look idyllic and untouched by humans, it’s one of the most plastic-polluted places on Earth.
It is estimated that around 10 million tonnes of plastic ends up in the oceans every year. Carried by currents, it can form rubbish patches or eventually be washed up on shores far from where it entered the ocean. On Henderson, for example, items from as far afield as Russia, USA, Europe and South America have been found.
Ocean plastic has serious consequences for wildlife and the environment. Marine animals not only get caught up in this plastic but also ingest it. Even when it has been broken down into microfragments by weathering and waves, it still endangers animals and also enters the food chain, with unknown long-term consequences for animal life and our own health.
Celebrated every 22 April since 1970, Earth Day demonstrates support for environmental protection. This year, Earth Day is dedicated to providing information and inspiration needed to change our attitude towards plastic.
This image, which was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2B satellite on 22 March 2018, is also featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
The Mercury Planetary Orbiter of the ESA-JAXA BepiColombo mission to Mercury during the final stages of packing ahead of its journey from ESA in the Netherlands to Europe's spaceport in Kourou. It is pictured here with the shipping container in background, which will subsequently be lowered over the spacecraft and the platform it is sitting on.
The spacecraft's 3.7m wide radiator side faces the viewer; this will be mounted with highly reflective fins to minimize absorption of heat radiated from Mercury, and to allow radiation towards deep space. The three oval shapes indicate startrackers, which will be used for navigation. The rectangular panel at the bottom close to centre is the PHEBUS science instrument, an ultraviolet spectrometer. Small thruster units are also visible in each corner. The magnetometer and medium gain antenna booms are folded on the top; the high gain antenna is partially seen to the left.
This intriguing image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows a massive galaxy cluster called PSZ2 G138.61-10.84, about six billion light-years away. Galaxies are not randomly distributed in space, but rather aggregated in groups, clusters and superclusters. The latter span over hundreds of millions of light-years and contain billions of galaxies.
Our own galaxy, for example, is part of the Local Group, which in turn is part of the giant Laniakea Supercluster. It was thanks to Hubble that we were able to study massive galactic superstructures such as the Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall; a giant galaxy cluster that contains billions of galaxies and extends 10 billion light-years across — making it the biggest known structure in the Universe.
This image was taken by Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide-Field Camera 3 as part of an observing programme called RELICS (Reionization Lensing Cluster Survey). RELICS imaged 41 massive galaxy clusters with the aim of finding the brightest distant galaxies for the forthcoming NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope(JWST) to study.
Searching for signs of ice on Mars is complex. To explore whether ice lurks beneath the surface of the Red Planet, ESA’s Mars Express uses its radar to probe the interior.
It sends low-frequency radio pulses at Mars and records how they are returned to the spacecraft. These pulses can penetrate some of the material comprising the planet’s crust, bouncing back to Mars Express when they reach a layer of a different density or composition. By analysing the time delays of these returned pulses, scientists can determine the properties of material lying beneath the surface.
This image shows radar echoes from Meridiani Planum, an area near Mars’ equator that is also being explored by NASA’s Opportunity rover.
In the image, reflected echoes from the surface and subsurface, separated in time delay, are plotted along the ground track of the spacecraft’s orbit. The bright white line crossing the frame marks the surface of Mars, while the faint, more diffuse line just below represents echoes from the base of a layer of buried material located far below the surface.
The surface of Meridiani Planum is full of volcanic sands that are known to contain minerals that formed in the presence of water in the planet’s distant past. Previously, it was unclear what kinds of materials lay beneath the surface here, but the Mars Express radar has now penetrated the deposits and revealed that they have a similar property to ice.
However, a recent study instead suggests an ice-free explanation, showing that these radar properties could just as easily be explained by a thick layer of porous sand – perhaps blown into the region by winds. Unlike other geologic materials, such as volcanic ash or very fine dust, a thick layer of sand-sized particles may produce properties in the radar akin to that of an ice-rich deposit.
The echoes are thought to be reflections from the boundary between Meridiani Planum deposits below the surface, and cratered terrain lying deeper still.
These results highlight the difficulty in finding buried ice, and will help scientists to identify areas with and without accessible water ice: a resource critical to the future human exploration and possible colonisation of Mars.
This radargram was obtained by the Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding instrument, MARSIS, in April 2016. The image covers a width of about 80 km. North is to the left (see annotated version in the published paper for more details).
This image illustrates the X-ray emission around a set of five galaxies that have been stacked together to bring out the details in their spherical, gaseous haloes. It was created by a team of scientists using ESA’s XMM-Newton space observatory, with the X-ray emission highlighted in purple.
All of the Universe’s matter exists in the form of either ‘normal’ matter or the notoriously elusive dark matter. Curiously, scientists studying nearby galaxies in recent years have found them to contain a significantly lower amount of normal matter than expected. This matter was thought to lurk in a galaxy’s extended halo, but a new XMM-Newton finding now suggests otherwise.
In a bid to explore the outer reaches of galaxies and determine how much matter is lurking there, the team observed six different spiral galaxies and stacked their data together to create one galaxy with the average properties of multiple. By doing this, the faint X-ray emission from the halo surrounding each galaxy became clearer, and emission from background sources easier to identify and discount.
This image comprises two components: a three-colour background image of a galaxy named NGC 5908 along with surrounding stars from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, and a stacked overlay combining five different galaxies observed by XMM-Newton, which is visible as the purple haze permeating the frame.
The five galaxies included within the XMM-Newton stacked dataset are NGC 5908 (the same galaxy as seen in the background), UGC 12591, NGC 669, ESO 142-G019, and UGC A145; the team also observed NGC 550, but this galaxy was not stacked because it has a bright galaxy cluster directly behind it, making it difficult to visualise clearly without affecting the other data. The purple haze thus represents the X-ray emission from a halo such as that surrounding NGC 5908.
The XMM-Newton data all cover the 0.5 to 1.25 keV energy range and have an exposure time of about five days. The galaxies have been rescaled to the same distance and rotated and repositioned in order to be stacked accurately. Each has been smoothed, and especially bright X-ray sources that may interfere with the galactic emission have been masked and smoothed out (residual smooth patches may still be visible).
Week In Images
16-20 April 2018
