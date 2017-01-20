This montage of 366 images shows our Sun through the eyes of ESA’s Proba-2 satellite, as seen each day in 2016.
The satellite’s SWAP camera works at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to capture the hot turbulent atmosphere of the Sun, known as the solar corona.
Each image was created from 30 separate images centred on 01:00 GMT each day, which were processed to enhance the features extending from the solar disc.
Throughout 2016 the Sun’s 11 year activity cycle continued towards its minimum, a period when the number of sunspots, active regions, solar flares and eruptions diminish. Nonetheless, the most active region of last year can be seen in the 17 July image. The bright region close to the centre of the Sun produced eight of the 20 most powerful flares witnessed last year.
Other prominent features are coronal holes – darker regions indicating lower levels of emission. However, coronal holes can produce streams of fast solar wind that can trigger geomagnetic storms on Earth. One of the largest holes observed last year can be seen towards the north of the Sun on 24 November, and was present for several solar rotations.
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet completed his first spacewalk last Friday together with NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough to complete a battery upgrade to the outpost’s power system.
Thomas is seen here at the external pallet of Japan’s HTV-6 supply ship retrieving battery adapters to install closer to the Station’s solar arrays.
Thomas commented on the picture: “I was holding on carefully to the International Space Station: I grew attached to it.”
One of the impracticalities of a spacewalk is that everything must be secured or tied down or it will float away – including the astronauts themselves. For any work requiring two hands astronauts must install a restraint for their feet in order to stay in contact with the Space Station.
Astronauts on a spacewalk have two tethers, much like rock climbers, to stop them from floating away if they ever lose hold. A belt tether is clipped from rail to rail as they ‘walk’ across the Station’s exterior. A second self-reeling tether connects them to the airlock, seen in this picture extending from behind Thomas’ left foot. If need be, they can follow this tether back to the airlock – ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano used this to return inside after his helmet filled with water and he was unable to see properly during a spacewalk in 2013.
Thomas is wearing a third backup – the SAFER backpack, bearing the number 16. If he were to lose hold and both tethers failed, Thomas could fire the jetpack’s nitrogen thrusters to push him back to the Station. SAFER is a last resort and has never been used outside of testing purposes.
The spacewalk went as planned and, even better, Shane and Thomas performed a number of extra tasks once they had installed the batteries. They retrieved a failed camera, installed a protective cover on an unused docking port, moved handrails in preparation for future spacewalks and took pictures of external facilities for ground control.
The duo spent five hours and 58 minutes outside the International Space Station.
ESA’s proposed e.Deorbit mission, shown left, using a robotic arm to catch a derelict satellite – the baseline capture method for what would be the world’s first active space debris removal mission, in 2024.
The Agency’s member state ministers in December strongly supported a ‘maturation phase’ for e.Deorbit, to foster the various advanced technologies required to make the mission feasible, from autonomous guidance to advanced images processing, along with a suitable capture mechanism.
The mission would first rendezvous with a large, drifting ESA satellite, then capture and secure it safely ahead of steering the combination down for a controlled burn-up in the atmosphere.
As well as the baselined robot arm, additional capture technologies are being investigated, including a net and harpoon.
In any case, grappling the derelict satellite would have to be done in a very rapid and precise manner to prevent e.Deorbit and its target rebounding apart.
The mission, being developed through ESA’s Clean Space initiative – tasked with safeguarding terrestrial and orbital environments – will be proposed for final agreement at ESA’s next Council at Ministerial Level, in 2019. It will place European industry at the forefront of the world’s active debris removal efforts and multipurpose space tugs.
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it is the International Space Station as it flies in front of the Moon as seen from ESA’s space science centre near Madrid, Spain, on 14 January.
A full Moon, looking up at the right time and good weather are necessary to take a picture like this. Consisting of 13 superimposed images, it clearly shows the Station’s main elements.
Thirteen frames were captured starting at 01:01:14 GMT, with the Station taking just half a second to cross the Moon.
The outpost is the largest structure in orbit, spanning the size of a football pitch, but at 400 km altitude it still appears tiny through a telescope.
Michel Breitfellner, Manuel Castillo, Abel de Burgos and Miguel Perez Ayucar work at ESA’s European Space Astronomy Centre and are members its astronomy club. They braved freezing temperatures to set up two telescopes with reflex cameras to record this sequence.
As the Station could be seen only when in front of the Moon, the group had to press the shutter and hope for the best. Their calculations were perfect and the result speaks for itself.
This stunning image, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), shows part of the sky in the constellation of Sagittarius (The Archer). The region is rendered in exquisite detail — deep red and bright blue stars are scattered across the frame, set against a background of thousands of more distant stars and galaxies. Two features are particularly striking: the colours of the stars, and the dramatic crosses that burst from the centres of the brightest bodies.
While some of the colours in this frame have been enhanced and tweaked during the process of creating the image from the observational data, different stars do indeed glow in different colours. Stars differ in colour according to their surface temperature: very hot stars are blue or white, while cooler stars are redder. They may be cooler because they are smaller, or because they are very old and have entered the red giant phase, when an old star expands and cools dramatically as its core collapses.
The crosses are nothing to do with the stars themselves, and, because Hubble orbits above Earth’s atmosphere, nor are they due to any kind of atmospheric disturbance. They are actually known as diffraction spikes, and are caused by the structure of the telescope itself. Like all big modern telescopes, Hubble uses mirrors to capture light and form images. Its secondary mirror is supported by struts, called telescope spiders, arranged in a cross formation, and they diffract the incoming light. Diffraction is the slight bending of light as it passes near the edge of an object. Every cross in this image is due to a single set of struts within Hubble itself! Whilst the spikes are technically an inaccuracy, many astrophotographers choose to emphasise and celebrate them as a beautiful feature of their images.
The volcanic landscape of the largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago is pictured in this Sentinel-2A satellite image.
Located in the central Pacific Ocean, the islands, atolls and islets of Hawaii developed from a hotspot in Earth’s mantle that leaked magma as the Pacific tectonic plate moved northwest, creating a trail of exposed rock.
The island pictured here is the southeastern-most island – and therefore youngest of the chain – and is volcanically active. We can clearly see the Mauna Loa volcano in the upper left with the darker remnants of lava flows down its gentle slopes. The other active volcano, Kīlauea, can be seen smoking near the centre of the image. Both active volcanos sit within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
Throughout the image, the brown and black lava flows – the darker being younger – are interspersed with green forests and fields. The clouds in this very high-rainfall area are formed by trade winds from the northeast being blocked by the mountains in the middle of the ocean, which also leads to frequent heavy rainfall.
On the centre-right side of the image along the coast, we can see a plume of steam where lava flows into the ocean. The lava is seeping out of a fissure in a nearby lava lake and making its way into the ocean. Nearby, we can also see the discontinuation of a road, cut off by a lava flow.
This image, also featured on the Earth from Space video programme, was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite on 27 October 2016.
The Sentinel-2 mission comprises two satellites. Sentinel-2A has been in orbit since 2015; its twin, Sentinel-2B, is set for launch during the night of 6/7 March. Together, the satellites will revisit the same spot over the equator every five days, and even more often at higher latitudes.
On Wednesday, 18 January 2017, ESA Director General Jan Woerner meets the media at ESA headquarters in Paris, to provide an overview of ESA’s achievements in 2016 and the opportunities ahead in 2017.
During ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough's spacewalk on Friday 13 January 2017 ground control was monitoring and instructing them all the way. ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano was the lead spacewalk capcom for the five hour and 58 minute spacewalk to complete a battery upgrade to the outpost’s power system.
Luca instructed the duo over the radio and was their point of contact through the carefully choreographed sortie. Luca is an experienced spacewalker himself having done two sorties during his six-month Volare mission in 2013. This image shows Luca next to the lead Space Station capcom going over the operation notes during from NASA's mission control at the Johnson Space Center, Houston, USA.
Thomas and Shane’s spacewalk was the second to work on the batteries. NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and Shane spent six hours and 32 minutes outside installing adapter plates and connecting three of the six new batteries on Friday 6 January. They practised this spacewalk for months on Earth at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, USA, and has spent the last few weeks in space working intensively to prepare the spacesuits and tools for the sortie.
