Have you ever been looking for one thing – at home or while browsing the web for example – and accidentally stumbled upon something else, but that is just as interesting? Something similar happened to the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope a couple of years ago. While observing distant galaxies lying billions of light-years away, the telescope serendipitously spotted several asteroids, small Solar System objects that reside ‘only’ a few tens to hundreds of millions of kilometres from Earth.
Asteroids are mainly found in an area called the ‘main belt’, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. More than 700 000 asteroids have been identified to date, and predictions indicate that many more might be out there, each left over from the early days when planets were taking shape around the Sun.
The curved or S-shaped streaks in this image are trails created by asteroids as they move along their orbits. Rather than leaving one long trail, the asteroids appear in multiple Hubble exposures that have been combined into one image. The image shows a total of twenty asteroid trails, belonging to seven unique objects; five of these were new discoveries – too faint to be seen previously.
This week, a team of astronomers, planetary scientists and software engineers based at ESA and other research institutes has launched a new citizen science project: the Hubble Asteroid Hunter. The project was developed as part of the Zooniverse – the world’s largest and most popular platform for people-powered research.
The new project features a collection of archival Hubble images where calculations indicate that an asteroid might have been crossing the field of view at the time of the observation. Everyone can participate! By identifying the asteroids potentially present in these images and marking the exact position of their trails, you too can help the team improve the asteroid orbit determination and better characterise these objects. Precise knowledge of the orbit is particularly important for so-called near-Earth asteroids, those potentially flying close to our planet.
This image was taken as part of the Frontier Fields program, a Hubble initiative to push the telescope’s limits, observing six massive galaxy clusters – huge cosmic objects comprising hundreds of galaxies along with hot gas and dark matter – and exploiting their effect as a gravitational ‘lens’ on background sources to capture light from extremely distant galaxies.
While observing each cluster with one of the cameras on Hubble, the team also used a different camera, pointing in a slightly different direction, to photograph six so-called ‘parallel fields’. This maximised Hubble’s observational efficiency in doing deep space exposures, imaging a myriad of far away galaxies.
This picture, first published in 2017, shows the parallel field for the galaxy cluster Abell 370. It was assembled from images taken in visible and infrared light and contains thousands of galaxies, including massive yellowish ellipticals and majestic blue spirals. Much smaller, fragmentary blue galaxies are sprinkled throughout the field. The reddest objects are most likely the farthest galaxies, whose light has been stretched into the red part of the spectrum by the expansion of space.
The position of this field on the sky is near the ecliptic, the plane of our Solar System. This is the region in which most asteroids orbit the Sun, which is why Hubble astronomers saw so many crossings. Hubble deep-sky observations taken along a line-of-sight near the plane of our Solar System commonly record asteroid trails.
Each year on 30 June, the worldwide UN-sanctioned Asteroid Day takes place to raise awareness about asteroids and what can be done to protect Earth from possible impact. The day falls on the anniversary of the Tunguska event that took place on 30 June 1908, the most harmful known asteroid related event in recent history. Follow the 48-hour Asteroid Day broadcast from https://asteroidday.org/ this weekend, and join the conversation online via #AsteroidDay2019
With some places expecting to be hit with air temperatures of over 40°C in the next days, much of Europe is in the grip of a heatwave – and one that is setting record highs for June. According to meteorologists this current bout of sweltering weather is down to hot air being drawn from north Africa.
This map shows the temperature of the land on 26 June. It has been generated using information from the Copernicus Sentinel-3’s Sea and Land Surface Temperature Radiometer, which measures energy radiating from Earth’s surface in nine spectral bands – the map therefore represents temperature of the land surface, not air temperature which is normally used in forecasts. The white areas in the image are where cloud obscured readings of land temperature and the light blue patches are either low temperatures at the top of cloud or snow-covered areas.
Countries worst hit by this unusual June weather include Spain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland. In many places heat warnings have been issued and cities such as Paris have connected fountains and sprinklers to hydrants to help give people some relief. Wildfires in Catalonia, said to be the worst in two decades, have already ripped across 5000 hectares of land and are being blamed on the heat and strong winds.
The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over the Gulf of Taranto, located on the inner heel of southern Italy.
Taranto, an important coastal city, is visible on the bottom right of the image. Founded by a Greek colony in the 8th century BC, the city is now an important commercial port.
The islets of San Pietro and San Paolo, known as the Cheradi Islands, protect the Mar Grande, the main commercial port of the city. It is separated from the Mar Piccolo, an inland lagoon, by a cape which closes the gulf. The industrial district, which is visible northwest of the city, has a high number of factories, oil refineries, steelworks and iron foundries.
Along the coast, the Aleppo pine forest of the Stornara Nature Reserve is clearly visible in dark green. It takes its name from the many starlings that migrate there during winter. The reserve was founded in 1977 and covers an area of approximately 1500 hectares.
Directly above the forest, many various patches of agricultural fields can be seen. Favoured by the Mediterranean climate, the food sector has been one of the strongest areas of the Apulian economy. Fruit, vegetables and cereals are grown in a range of crop types throughout the region, depending on the time of year. The blue patches visible are greenhouses.
Considered as the 2019 European Capital of Culture along with Plovdiv, in Bulgaria, Matera can be seen in the top left of the image, in the Basilicata region.
Matera hosts an important space hub. The Giuseppe Colombo Centre for Space Geodesy, founded by the Italian Space Agency, is located here. It sends regular laser beams to the moon, where they reach reflectors that were placed there during the original Apollo missions and the Lunokhod Soviet robotic missions. These lasers measure the distance from the Earth to the moon, expanding our knowledge of the moon’s internal structure.
Located next door, the Matera Space Centre is one of the ground stations for the reception and processing of data acquired by the Copernicus Sentinel satellites for ESA.
Copernicus Sentinel-2 is a two-satellite mission. Each satellite carries a high-resolution camera that images Earth’s surface in 13 spectral bands. Data from Copernicus Sentinel-2 can help monitor changes in land cover.
This image, captured on 6 March 2019, is also featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
Summer in the Northern hemisphere has arrived and with it the long, sunny days and hot, sticky nights.
Among barbecues and beach days is Asteroid Day, celebrated each year on 30 June, to raise awareness and educate people about small rocky bodies hurling through space that have the potential to do serious damage to our planet.
Though Earth is peppered with the pot marks of asteroid impacts across millennia, like the Aorounga impact crater in Chad, photographed here by ESA astronaut Tim Peake in 2016 from the International Space Station, we have not experienced a major impact since the Tunguska event in Siberia on 30 June 1908.
An official United Nations day of awareness, Asteroid Day encourages the public to join activities across 192 countries with scientists and specialists to talk asteroids.
For instance, do you know the difference between an asteroid and a meteorite?
A meteorite is a piece of debris that breaks off an asteroid and survives its descent through Earth’s atmosphere.
A meteorite is believed to be the cause of the Aorounga crater several hundred million years ago. Sediment buried the original crater but later eroded, forming these concentric rings.
It is not all bad. Asteroids are also a source of information about our Solar System and a potential new resources.
ESA is interested in asteroids for all these reasons. Over the past two decades, ESA has tracked and analysed asteroids that travel close to Earth, known as near-Earth objects or NEOs, of which there are an estimated 10 million larger than 10 m – the threshold above which damage on the ground could happen.
The answer to any potential threat is awareness and preparedness. ESA coordinates observatories and astronomers worldwide through its NEO Coordination Centre, located at ESA’s Centre for Earth Observation in Italy.
Building on this experience, ESA has developed a new type of automated telescope for night-sky surveys called ‘Flyeye’ and is proposing a network of these telescopes on Earth to monitor NEOs for approval by Europe’s space ministers at Space19+ this November.
Also being put forward as part of the Space Safety plans is Europe’s contribution to a pioneering international asteroid deflection experiment for planetary defence: the Hera mission, which is proposed for launch in October 2024.
On the fifth anniversary of Asteroid Day, join the main event via a 24-hour live broadcast streamed from Luxemburg City, in coordination with hundreds of other events all over Europe and the world. Talks will focus on the role of asteroids in the formation of our Solar System and the technological advances to detect, track and study them. Join the conversation online via #AsteroidDay2019.
One of the largest wildfires recorded in Arizona, US, has been burning since 8 June, destroying vast swathes of vegetation across the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix. Efforts to contain the fire include spraying flame retardant from aircraft. Coloured red so that firefighters can see it, the retardant is dropped ahead of the path of the fire to act as a break – and remarkably these red lines can be seen from space. This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image from 24 June not only captures the extent of the fire and burn scars, but also the red lines of the retardant.
This image from ESA’s Mars Express shows Aurorae Chaos, a large area of chaotic terrain located in the Margaritifer Terra region on Mars, and comprises data gathered on 31 October 2018 during orbit 18765. The ground resolution is approximately 14 m/pixel and the images are centred at about 327°E/11°S. This image was created using data from the nadir and colour channels of the High Resolution Stereo Camera. The nadir channel is aligned perpendicular to the surface of Mars, as if looking straight down at the surface. North is to the right.
What looks like a still of an exploding firework is actually taken from an ESA simulation of humankind’s expansion across the stars, produced for an international competition. Each dot is a habitable star system, with the coloured stripes representing interstellar expeditions between them.
ESA’s Advanced Concepts Team think tank came third in the latest Global Trajectory Optimization Competition – known as the ‘America’s Cup of Rocket Science’. Instead of navigating the high seas, it challenges the world’s best aerospace engineers and mathematicians to direct spacecraft through space as part of an incredibly complex problem.
This year’s challenge, set by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory as the previous winner, looked forward to a distant future when humankind has the capability and will to settle our entire Milky Way galaxy. Teams were challenged to settle as many of the one hundred thousand star systems suitable for settlement in as uniform a distribution as possible, using as little propulsive velocity change as possible.
The winning team was made up of representatives from a quartet of Chinese research organisations: College of Aerospace Science and Engineering; National University of Defense Technology, Changsha; State Key Laboratory of Astronautic Dynamics and Xi'an Satellite Control Center, Xi'an.
Last week ESA’s ACT hosted a two-day workshop on interstellar exploration, during which this video was shown. Topics under discussion included designing ‘worldships’ to sustain generations of inhabitants during the trip between stars, laser-based propulsion, self-healing materials and the likely social structure of such worldships, even down to how their language might evolve.
An agreement was signed on 21 June 2019 by ESA Director General Jan Wörner and Manuel Heitor, Minister for Science, Technology and Higher Education representing the Portuguese national Space Agency – Portugal Space concerning the provision by ESA of technical assistance and expertise to the Azores international satellite launch programme.
An unexpected and powerful eruption started at Raikoke volcano in the Kuril Islands on 21 June 2019. This image, which was captured on 22 June, shows the brown ash plumes rising high above the dense clouds – drifting eastwards over the North Pacific Ocean.
According to the Volcanic Ash Advisories Center (VAAC) Tokyo, the thick ash plumes rose to approximately 13 km above sea level. Weather officials warned aircrafts flying over the area to be careful of any volcanic ash following the eruption.
The majority of the plume is now drifting over the Bering Sea. Raikoke is a circular stratovolcano located on an inhabited island, its last eruption was in 1924.
This Hubble Picture of the Week shows the spiral galaxy Messier 98, which is located about 45 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices (Berenice's Hair). It was discovered in 1781 by the French astronomer Pierre Méchain, a colleague of Charles Messier, and is one of the faintest objects in Messier’s astronomical catalogue.
Messier 98 is estimated to contain about a trillion of stars, and is full of cosmic dust — visible here as a web of red-brown stretching across the frame — and hydrogen gas. This abundance of star-forming material means that Messier 98 is producing stellar newborns at a high rate; the galaxy shows the characteristic signs of stars springing to life throughout its bright centre and whirling arms.
This image of Messier 98 was taken in 1995 with the Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2, an instrument that was installed on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope from 1993 till 2009. These observations were taken in infrared and visible light as part of a study of galaxy cores within the Virgo Cluster, and feature a portion of the galaxy near the centre.
