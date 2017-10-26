Low-cost clocks for landing on the Moon

Laser to the Moon

A European clock accurate to a trillionth of a second is set to be used on satellites and missions to the Moon.

The ultra-precise time-keeper was conceived by a small company in Latvia, and ESA has recognised its potential for space.

“We are the Ferrari of timers with the components of a tractor,” says Nikolai Adamovitch of Eventech.

“We provide extreme timing accuracy using reliable and basic electronics. How accurate? They are able to measure the time that light takes to travel one centimetre.”

Small and cheap, they become a competitive tool for laser-ranging when paired with a computer.

More than 50 ground stations around the globe already use them to pinpoint the positions of satellites by measuring the round-trip time for a laser pulse to reach its target and return.

The company is already the world leader in timers for satellite laser stations but is looking to send its technology into space.