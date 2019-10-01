ESA > Science & Exploration > Space Science > Solar Orbiter
Latest News
Call for Media: Last chance to view Europe’s Solar Orbiter03 October 2019
Call for Media: Last chance to view Europe’s Solar Orbiter03 October 2019 ESA’s new Sun explorer will leave Europe soon, with final launch preparations starting in November at Cape Canaveral in Florida, US. ESA and Airbus Defence and Space invite members of the media to get a final glimpse of Solar Orbiter on 18 October at...
ESA BR-345 Solar Orbiter: Facing the Sun01 October 2019
ESA BR-345 Solar Orbiter: Facing the Sun01 October 2019 Solar Orbiter is a mission dedicated to solar and heliospheric physics. It will address big questions in Solar System science to help us understand how the Sun creates and controls the heliosphere, the giant bubble of plasma that surrounds the wh...