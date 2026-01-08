ESA and Playmobil launch Mars mission collection

The European Space Agency (ESA) and Playmobil are expanding their successful partnership with a brand-new collection of space-themed toys, bringing a distinctly European vision of Mars exploration into the hands of young explorers.

Developed in close cooperation with ESA, this new collection, the ESA Space Range by PLAYMOBIL , transforms real concepts in planetary science, robotics and mission design into four imaginative, easy-to-grasp play sets. These are more than toys: they echo Europe’s journey into the Solar System , where pushing further into space helps us gather the knowledge and experience needed to improve life on Earth.

At the heart of the collection is the Mars Research Rocket , a modular spacecraft equipped with a docking platform and crane arms to lift and store precious soil samples. The Mars Exploration Rover , with its drill, cameras and sensors, mirrors the tools scientists will rely on to search for evidence of past or present life when the ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover lands on Mars in 2030. The Space Glider sweeps across the martian landscape in search of hidden features and geological secrets. Completing the set, the Astronaut with Robot combines human ingenuity with robotic assistance to explore terrain that would otherwise remain unreachable.

The sets reflect Europe’s ambition to pursue sustained, responsible human and robotic exploration of space. By turning real exploration challenges into engaging stories, the ESA x Playmobil partnership shows how space can ignite curiosity and imagination at any age, becoming a shared source of pride for families across Europe. This supports ESA’s Strategy 2040 , which emphasises strengthening Europe’s role as a leading space power through expanded industrial partnerships and deeper public engagement.

“This collaboration embodies the spirit of ESA Strategy 2040: opening Europe’s space ambitions to society through partnerships, innovation, and education,” said Anne-Sophie Bradelle, Head of ESA Communication Department. “By transforming scientific missions into hands-on play, we’re helping young Europeans see themselves in the future of space.”

“Working closely with ESA allows us to create toys that are inspiring, scientifically grounded, and packed with play value,” said Bahri Kurter, CEO (Vorstand) Playmobil. “We want children not just to play, but to wonder – to imagine what it might feel like to explore Mars for real.”

The ESA Space Range collection is available from 9 January across Europe, as well as in additional international markets including Mexico and the United States.

