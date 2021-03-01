ESA title
Josef Aschbacher
Agency

Josef Aschbacher is new ESA Director General

01/03/2021 12422 views 75 likes
ESA / About Us / Corporate news

As of today, 1 March 2021, ESA has a new Director General: Dr Josef Aschbacher, who has taken up duty at ESA Headquarters in Paris, France.

The ESA Council appointed Dr Aschbacher in December 2020 as the next Director General of ESA, for a period of four years. He succeeds Prof. Jan Wörner, whose term of office ended in February 2021. 

Dr Aschbacher was previously ESA Director of Earth Observation Programmes and Head of ESRIN, ESA’s centre for Earth Observation near Rome.

More information.

Related Links

Story
Agency

Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General

01/03/2021 9306 views 79 likes
Read
Story
Josef Aschbacher
Agency

Josef Aschbacher, Directeur général de l'ESA

979 views 10 likes
Read
Story
Josef Aschbacher
Agency

Josef Aschbacher, ESA-Generaldirektor

1827 views 17 likes
Read
Story
Josef Aschbacher
Agency

Josef Aschbacher, Direttore Generale dell'ESA

475 views 5 likes
Read
Story
Josef Aschbacher
Agency

Josef Aschbacher, director general de la ESA

350 views 2 likes
Read
Focus on

DG on Twitter

Open
Focus on

Images of DG

Images of Director General Josef Aschbacher

Open
Story
Franco Ongaro
Agency

Franco Ongaro, Director of Technology, Engineering and Qual…

30460 views 82 likes
Read
Story
David Parker
Agency

David Parker, Director of Human and Robotic Exploration

18689 views 48 likes
Read
Story
Eric Morel de Westgaver
Agency

Eric Morel de Westgaver, Director of European, Legal and In…

14909 views 34 likes
Read
Story
Daniel Neuenschwander
Agency

Daniel Neuenschwander, Director of Space Transportation

10950 views 34 likes
Read
Story
Paul Verhoef
Agency

Paul Verhoef, Director of Navigation

15/02/2016 9323 views 20 likes
Read
Story
Agency

Günther Hasinger, Director of Science

31/01/2018 7946 views 26 likes
Read
Story
Agency

Elodie Viau, Director of Telecommunications and Integrated …

24/02/2021 2964 views 18 likes
Read
Story
Jean Max Puech
Agency

Jean Max Puech, Director of Internal Services

8971 views 17 likes
Read
Story
Rolf Densing
Agency

Rolf Densing, Director of Operations

11816 views 24 likes
Read
Focus on

Past Directors General of ESA

Open
Story
Europa at Euro Space Centre, Belgium
Agency

History of Europe in space

29858 views 63 likes
Read