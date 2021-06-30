Pin your way to VIP Webb launch party with ESA’s new Pinterest channel

ESA is diversifying its online presence with the launch of a Pinterest channel and is reaching out to this highly creative audience to plan a space-themed Halloween party around the launch of the international Webb mission later this year.

“Whether you’re looking for hands-on activities to entertain or educate children, in need of a motivational quote, want to see how your home country or next holiday destination looks from space, or simply enjoy aesthetically pleasing images of the Universe, we hope you will find new ideas and information in our treasure-trove of content,” says Maria Bennett, Head of the Digital Media Production Office responsible for ESA’s social media team.

“We are very proud of our global presence on social media with our ESA Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts in particular, but it is time to diversify the platforms that we are active on in order to reach new audiences,” says Philippe Willekens, Head of ESA Communications. “Pinterest specializes in discovery and inspiration, just like ESA. We’re excited to engage with the highly creative Pinterest audience and are looking forward to see what inspiration they draw from our space activities.”

ESA has already started planning world-wide Webb launch activities, with the main VIP event anticipated to take place at ESTEC, ESA’s technical centre in the Netherlands. There, guests will be able to follow the launch livestream together – COVID-19 restrictions permitting.

Webb is destined to make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy. It will give us the deepest insight yet to our origins, from the formation of stars and planets to the birth of the first galaxies in the early Universe.

Together with the launch of the new channel, ESA is inviting Pinterest party planners to create their most inspired space-themed Halloween party. Why? ESA is launching the international James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) mission on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, in a launch window that opens 31 October, a day that many countries around the world celebrate Halloween.

To be in for a chance of winning, we invite you to create your own space-themed Halloween party concept by pinning up to 20 pins to visualize your party idea. Bonus points for including Webb and Ariane-related pins! See full details of how to enter, together with the terms and conditions , and privacy notice , below or at the linked pages. The competition is open from 30 June until 12 September and can only be entered via ESA’s Pinterest channel.

“We’re already planning our launch events and suspect you might be thinking ahead to planning parties as well, once COVID-19 restrictions ease in your country,” says Kai Noeske, Science Programme Communication Officer. “To celebrate the launch of the Webb mission, as well as the inauguration of ESA’s Pinterest channel, we’re offering you the chance to join our VIP event through this unique contest.”

“Today, 30 June, is well-known in the social media universe as being ‘World Social Media Day’, which recognizes social media’s impact on global communication, and as such is the perfect occasion for us to celebrate our audiences across all of our networks,” adds Maria. “Unlike our news-driven platforms, however, Pinterest is a visual discovery engine that has the potential to shine a light on our otherwise hidden content. We’re excited to join the Pinterest community and look forward to seeing your space-themed party ideas!”

How to enter

Terms and Conditions

Privacy Notice

Contest rules

Follow European Space Agency (ESA) on Pinterest Create a board titled #ESAWebbPartyContest Pin up to 20 pins that best visualize your party concept. At least five pins must include ESA content from esa.int (or directly via our Pinterest channel) When your board is complete, post a comment under the contest pin with a link to your board (you will need to make sure your board is public, and then use the ‘Share’ and ‘copy link’ function to get the link).

Tips!

First and foremost, we’re looking for creativity and imagination! We hope you’ll spend some time exploring Webb mission-related content to get inspired. We’ll be looking out for creative representations of the spacecraft or launcher itself, and for your interpretation of the mission’s science themes. Good luck!

In addition to the rules outlined here, participants also agree to abide by the terms and conditions of Pinterest.

A condition of being featured as a winner is that the entrant declares their consent in writing, in accordance with the privacy notice of this contest. Winners’ boards, name, and geolocation will be featured in a competition winners article on esa.int/webb, which will be promoted across other ESA social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

Please also see ESA’s privacy notice for social media: https://www.esa.int/Services/ESA_Privacy_Notice_ESA_social_media

Disclaimer: The rules may be updated or added to without notice, reflecting any questions we receive to clarify rules. Dates may change due to unforeseen events that are out of our control. The competition is run on a best-effort basis.

· Entries can only be submitted via Pinterest.

· Only one entry per person is allowed. An entry is defined as one complete board.

· The contest is open from 30 June 2021 until 12 September 23:59 CEST.

· The competition is open only to Pinterest account holders age 18 and above. The winner of the top prize can only bring one guest who is over 18.

· The contest is open to anyone worldwide, but only nationals of ESA Member/ Cooperating and Associate States (EXCEPT staff of ESA, its suppliers, its contractors, and members of the immediate families or households) can win the top prize.

· There will be one overall winner and up to nine runners up.

· The winners will be selected by 30 September 2021.

· Entries must not have inappropriate content, which is considered libellous, defamatory, obscene, pornographic, abusive, in violation of copyright laws or unacceptable. Users shall remain solely responsible for the content of their boards. You will be disqualified if your content is considered inappropriate in any way by the judges.

· If you win any prizes, we will reach out to you via Pinterest and connect with you via private message so we can make arrangements for your prize. You *must* declare in writing to us via the Pinterest channel that you agree with our privacy notice before providing your personal details and receiving any prizes.

· The runners up will receive a small gift bag with ESA Webb mission goodies. These will be shipped after the end of the competition period.

· The top winner and a guest of their choosing (who must be age 18 or above) will be invited to join the VIP launch party at ESTEC (Noordwijk, the Netherlands) and will be asked to confirm their attendance as soon as possible. The main winner and their guest will book their own travel and accommodation and will be refunded the cost up to 1000 Euros after the event (not on the day), upon receipt of travel and/or accommodation booking receipts. The launch event may take place anytime from 31 October to early December 2021. Please check esa.int/webb for the latest updates.

What to expect if you win the top prize: Attendance at our VIP launch party at ESTEC means you will have access to the location where media and mission personnel will be meeting together to watch the launch on a big screen, and to celebrate the start of an incredible mission. An event programme will be available nearer the time. Please note that launch dates are dynamic, and may change at the last minute. Furthermore, due to the constantly evolving global COVID-19 pandemic situation, the event may be cancelled at short notice. We recommend making flexible travel arrangements, as refunds will not be possible.

· Prizes are non-negotiable. There is no cash or other alternative prize for either the runner up nor overall winner.

· ESA will make all reasonable efforts to contact the winners of the contest but does not accept any responsibility if the winner does not respond or is not able to receive the prize.

· ESA will not be responsible for entries that are lost, for example as a result of any equipment failure, technical malfunction, systems, satellite, network, server, computer hardware or software failure of any kind even if occurring on the side of ESA.

· Entries will be judged by the ESA Webb Social Media working group, comprising ESA’s science mission and launchers editors and social media managers from ESA’s Communication Department, and Webb mission scientists and instrument engineers.

· The jury’s decision is final and no correspondence shall be entered into to discuss the final winner