How to enter the ESA Webb Party Contest

Create a space-themed Halloween party concept on Pinterest to celebrate the launch of the international Webb mission, and be in with a chance of attending ESA's own VIP launch event!

Read the full rules, terms and conditions, and how to enter, below.

First and foremost, we’re looking for creativity and imagination! We hope you’ll spend some time exploring Webb mission-related content to get inspired. We’ll be looking out for creative representations of the spacecraft or launcher itself, and for your interpretation of the mission’s science themes . Good luck!

Disclaimer: The rules may be updated or added to without notice, reflecting any questions we receive to clarify rules. Dates may change due to unforeseen events that are out of our control. The competition is run on a best-effort basis.

A condition of being featured as a winner is that the entrant declares their consent in writing, in accordance with the privacy notice of this contest . Winners’ boards, name, and geolocation will be featured in a competition winners article on esa.int/webb , which will be promoted across other ESA social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

In addition to the rules outlined here, participants also agree to abide by the terms and conditions of Pinterest .

Contest rules

· Entries can only be submitted via Pinterest.

· Only one entry per person is allowed. An entry is defined as one complete board.

· The contest is open from 30 June 2021 until 12 September 23:59 CEST.

· The competition is open only to Pinterest account holders age 18 and above. The winner of the top prize can only bring one guest who is over 18.

· The contest is open to anyone worldwide, but only nationals of ESA Member/ Cooperating and Associate States (EXCEPT staff of ESA, its suppliers, its contractors, and members of the immediate families or households) can win the top prize.

· There will be one overall winner and up to nine runners up.

· The winners will be selected by 30 September 2021.

· Entries must not have inappropriate content, which is considered libellous, defamatory, obscene, pornographic, abusive, in violation of copyright laws or unacceptable. Users shall remain solely responsible for the content of their boards. You will be disqualified if your content is considered inappropriate in any way by the judges.

· If you win any prizes, we will reach out to you via Pinterest and connect with you via private message so we can make arrangements for your prize. You *must* declare in writing to us via the Pinterest channel that you agree with our privacy notice before providing your personal details and receiving any prizes.

· The runners up will receive a small gift bag with ESA Webb mission goodies. These will be shipped after the end of the competition period.

· The top winner and a guest of their choosing (who must be age 18 or above) will be invited to join the VIP launch party at ESTEC (Noordwijk, the Netherlands) and will be asked to confirm their attendance as soon as possible. The main winner and their guest will book their own travel and accommodation and will be refunded the cost up to 1000 Euros after the event (not on the day), upon receipt of travel and/or accommodation booking receipts. The launch event may take place anytime from 31 October to early December 2021. Please check esa.int/webb for the latest updates.

What to expect if you win the top prize: Attendance at our VIP launch party at ESTEC means you will have access to the location where media and mission personnel will be meeting together to watch the launch on a big screen, and to celebrate the start of an incredible mission. An event programme will be available nearer the time. Please note that launch dates are dynamic, and may change at the last minute. Furthermore, due to the constantly evolving global COVID-19 pandemic situation, the event may be cancelled at short notice. We recommend making flexible travel arrangements, as refunds will not be possible.

· Prizes are non-negotiable. There is no cash or other alternative prize for either the runner up nor overall winner.

· ESA will make all reasonable efforts to contact the winners of the contest but does not accept any responsibility if the winner does not respond or is not able to receive the prize.

· ESA will not be responsible for entries that are lost, for example as a result of any equipment failure, technical malfunction, systems, satellite, network, server, computer hardware or software failure of any kind even if occurring on the side of ESA.

· Entries will be judged by the ESA Webb Social Media working group, comprising ESA’s science mission and launchers editors and social media managers from ESA’s Communication Department, and Webb mission scientists and instrument engineers.

· The jury’s decision is final and no correspondence shall be entered into to discuss the final winner