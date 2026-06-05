Agency Week in images: 01-05 Jun 2026 05/06/2026 388 views 12 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Webb's MIRI image of the interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS in three different light wavelengths Space science for your heart This image shows a satellite view of Paris, France, compared to one of Tessera’s ‘embeddings’. Mars vast clay region Putting the pieces together for Galileo second generation On World Environment Day, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission brings us an amazing view from space of Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, hosting this year’s celebration. Webb unveils young stars across every stage of formation Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!