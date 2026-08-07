Agency Week in images: 03-07 August 2026 07/08/2026 847 views 28 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images These Copernicus Sentinel-2 images over the Danube north of Budapest show how the river’s level has fallen to a record low in Hungary due to a severe drought in central Europe. Greece continues to battle wildfires Behind the scenes a team of experts has been inspecting every hinge, bolt and surface Staying strong in orbit with ARED Absolute severity measures the loss of above-ground biomass after a disturbance, such as wind, fire or insect damage, or after tree harvesting. The Orion spacecraft for Artemis III inside the cleanroom at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. ESA's ESOC-1 ground station One-sided spiral Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!