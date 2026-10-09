Agency Week in images: 05-09 October 2026 09/10/2026 240 views 6 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Italy and beyond imaged by Sentinel-3C Lunar Pathfinder during its integration and testing campaign at SSTL, United Kingdom Destination sighted: Hera's first glimpse of Didymos The Arsia Mons Elongated Cloud as seen by Mars Express Géraldine Naja with the WIA-Europe award This image from Copernicus Sentinel-2, acquired on 5 April 2026, shows the Etosha National Park in northern Namibia. LandCam-X during its integration onto the Griffin-1 lander. ESA and Pi School present EVE Image of the Sun taken by Trisat-S The three terminals of ESA's UWB technology demonstrator. Engineers follow up rover's moves in desert MPAc during a vibration test Webb captures commotion from nebula’s stellar jets Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!