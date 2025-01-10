Agency Week in images: 06-10 January 2025 10/01/2025 1994 views 46 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Mercury's shadowy north pole revealed by M-CAM 1 (with labels) Mercury's sunlit north viewed by M-CAM 1 (with labels) In a materials world Fanned by very strong winds, a wildfire is ripping through the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, California. This image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission vividly depicts the smoke billowing from the fire near Santa Monica on 7 January 2025, not long after the fire broke out. Ringing in the new year Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!