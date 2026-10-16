Agency Week in images: 12-16 October 2026 16/10/2026 785 views 16 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Fly over Africa with Juice The Rover Permittivity Sensor electronics board undergoing acceptance testing at the Technical University of Munich, Germany. Test setup in a robotics laboratory Kayser Italia and ESA team members at the test readiness review of the exploration mass spectrometer model ahead of thermal vacuum testing at Criotec facilities in Chivasso, Italy. Where winds blow and lava flows Drilling down for the Moon This image over part of West Antarctica was captured by Copernicus Sentinel-3 on 30 September 2026. Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!