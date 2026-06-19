Agency Week in images: 15-19 June 2026 19/06/2026 117 views 4 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images El Niño 2026 begins Departure of the resupply mission CRS SPx-34 First Ariane 6 liftoff with P160C-based boosters Dust devils galore: Mars Express visits Mamers Valles on Mars CO2M’s spectrometer being sealed within the vacuum chamber One robotic arm to rule them all MTG-I2 on its way to launch site ESA’s Earth from Space series reaches its 1000th image with a return to the vibrant waters of southern Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas – the same region featured in the very first edition in 2004. Bulge fossil fragment Terzan 5 (Webb and Hubble image) Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!