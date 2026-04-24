Agency Week in images: 20-24 April 2026 24/04/2026 189 views 2 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Red‑stained snow in southwestern Crete Close-up of Plato’s cameras A new grip on space: electrostatic capture technology This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image highlights a distinctive cloud formation north of the Canary Islands of Tenerife and La Gomera. SOLIS100 sleeping pods First full-size Space Rider test model assembled Trifid Nebula (Wide Field Camera 3 Image) Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!