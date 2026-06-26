Agency Week in images: 22-26 June 2026 26/06/2026 384 views 21 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Euclid’s galactic bulge survey The BepiColombo mission team eagerly gathers at ESOC's Main Control Room waiting to receive signal confirmation of the successful shutdown of the spacecraft's solar electric propulsion system. The art of hadrons Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS (NIRSpec IFU) This image of Earth, with the day-night terminator line clearly visible, was captured by the Meteosat Third Generation (MTG) mission Cropland in the desert This image of land surface temperature was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission on Wednesday, 23 June. Cave training lab Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!