Agency Week in images: 27-31 July 2026 31/07/2026 484 views 17 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Pacific Ocean salinity June 2026 Themis during wet dress rehearsal This colourful radar image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission features New Orleans and the delta of the Mississippi River, one the largest rivers in North America. This image based on data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, captured on 26 July, shows the aerosol index over Spain and France, after days of wildfire spread through dry countryside. Retroreflector made by a student team from Ruhr University Bochum The data was captured by radar instruments on the Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellites. Surface water over South America from HydroGNSS Earth and Proba-3’s Coronagraph play hide and seek Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!