Year in images 2021

The enormous Ever Given container ship, wedged in Egypt's Suez Canal, is visible in new images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission. Visitors with disabilities at ESA Open Day ExoMars orbiter images Perseverance landing site Sea garbage in quarantine Orion integration on top of Moon launcher Euclid telescope inspected The heavy snowfall that hit Spain a few days ago still lies heavy across much of the country as this Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite image shows. Solar Orbiter snaps Venus, Earth and Mars Proba-V's plus one Hello Mercury Rocky roads through Lanzarote Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana is performing the first combined test in preparation for the inaugural flight of Ariane 6 Masked campaign Captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission on 30 July 2021, this image shows smoke billowing from several fires along the southern coast of Turkey. Rover eyes This image, captured by Copernicus Sentinel-2 on 30 September, shows the flow of lava from the volcano erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma. Juice in Large Space Simulator Bahamas in big – alternate view The heart of a lunar sensor Webb's golden mirror wings open one last time on Earth Space men at work Inside the Ariane 6 Launch vehicle assembly building at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana ERA and Nauka Through the clouds