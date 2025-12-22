Agency Year in images 2025 22/12/2025 1496 views 41 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images The astronaut and the Moon camera For future generations ESA’s Biomass lifts off aboard Vega-C Solar Orbiter's view of the Sun's south pole Bolivian forest and landscape from Biomass Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski in Cupola with camera The final commands are sent to Gaia Engineers with newly developed phased array antenna Webb observations of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS Fanned by very strong winds, a wildfire is ripping through the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, California. This image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission vividly depicts the smoke billowing from the fire near Santa Monica on 7 January 2025, not long after the fire broke out. From Antarctica’s Concordia Station, the crew captured the 8 September 2025 total lunar eclipse, while ESA-sponsored doctor Nina Purvis studies human adaptation to extreme conditions for future Moon and Mars missions. Plato’s 24 newly installed cameras Marking 50 years since the ESA Convention was opened for signature on 30 May 1975. ESA spots asteroid that made very close approach to Earth Solar corona viewed by Proba-3’s ASPIICS The Ocean and Land Colour Instrument on Copernicus Sentinel-3 captured this image of Earth’s biggest iceberg, A23a, on 5 April 2025. Ministers and high-level representatives gather for ESA's Ministerial Council The Moon over ESA's Cebreros deep space antenna Smile meets Maxwell Running for the Ampu-T2 experiment Webb takes a fresh look at a classic deep field Students take 3D-printed rovers for a spin ExoMars TGO catches dust devils on Mars ESA Astronaut Reserve receives new training patch Ariane 6 lofts MetOp-SG-A1 and Sentinel-5 into orbit Second MTG-Imager in the thermal vacuum chamber Euclid image of a bright Einstein ring around galaxy NGC 6505 ESA testbed van in Norway Sombrero Galaxy Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!