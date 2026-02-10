Intense rainfall brings floods across Iberian Peninsula

Satellite data have captured the intensity of rainfall over the Iberian Peninsula during three severe winter storms, and the extent of flooding that followed around the Tejo River and basin in Portugal.

Storms Kristin, Leonardo and Marta swept across Spain, Portugal and northern Africa in early 2026, causing widespread flooding. Hundreds of thousands of people had to be evacuated from their homes across the region, according to news reports from the BBC and many other news outlets.

In Spain, Andalucia and Galicia were among the affected areas. The mountainous region around Grazalema, in the northeastern part of the province of Cádiz, recorded more than 500 mm of rain in 24 hours during the storms.

Areas particularly affected in Portugal include the town of Alcacer do Sal and the Tejo river basin in southern Portugal. Prime Minister of Portugal, Luis Montenegro, declared a state of calamity in 69 municipalities until mid-February, due to the unprecedented levels of rainfall and flooding.

The radar image below is based on data captured by Copernicus Sentinel-1. It shows the extent of flooding around the river Tejo and its basin, northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, with flooded areas in red. The image was acquired on 7 February 2026 and is overlapped with an image acquired on 27 December 2025, showing where water levels have risen.