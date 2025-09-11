Sentinel-1D preparations underway in Kourou

The Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission is about to get its fourth satellite. Copernicus Sentinel-1D has now undergone the checks and functional tests prior to its integration with Ariane 6, ready for launch on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

When it joins its sibling Sentinel-1C, which was placed in orbit in December 2024, Sentinel-1D will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Copernicus Earth observation programme.

Why two satellites are better than one

The launch of Copernicus Sentinel-1D will provide a much-needed replacement to Sentinel-1A, which has been in orbit for 11 years now, well beyond its planned lifetime.

Sentinel-1C has been fully commissioned and currently operates with Sentinel-1A to deliver radar images of Earth’s surface, performing in all weathers, day-and-night. This service is vital for disaster response teams, environmental agencies, maritime authorities, climate scientists – and other users who depend on frequent updates of critical data.

Having two satellites in operation at any one time is essential for providing timely data and can mean a significant difference between a late warning and a critical early warning. The arrival of Sentinel-1D will enhance the Sentinel-1 mission’s performance in several ways: