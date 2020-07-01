ESA title
Suitcase-sized asteroid explorer
Enabling & Support

Suitcase-sized asteroid explorer

01/07/2020 538 views 16 likes 440989 ID

A view of ESA’s smallest future asteroid mission mapping its target body by laser.

The suitcase-sized ESA’s ‘Miniaturised Asteroid Remote Geophysical Observer’, or M-Argo will use a multispectral camera and a laser altimeter to look for asteroid resources such as hydrated minerals that could be extracted in future. Other miniaturised payloads are also being considered.

Planned for launch in the 2023-25 timeframe, M-Argo would use its flat reflectarray antenna to return science data to Earth from up to 150 million km away.

To find out more about ESA’s asteroid-related missions and projects, part of its ambitious Space Safety programme, re-watch its programming for international Asteroid Day on June 30, available here.

This M-Argo CubeSat is among a flotilla of CubeSats planned after Space19+
Enabling & Support

M-Argo

Image 2372 views 40 likes
M–Argo
Agency

M–Argo

Image 5568 views 83 likes
Deep-space CubeSat
Agency

Deep-space CubeSat

Image 5317 views 101 likes
Science & Exploration

Tim's spacewalk highlights

Video 00:06:04 48818 views 54 likes
Space Rider
Enabling & Support

Space Rider

Image 4084 views 12 likes