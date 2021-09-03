ESA-developed P120C solid rocket motor enters production

ESA’s Ariane 6 and Vega-C will soon join the family of launch vehicles operating from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana to guarantee more opportunities for Europe to reach space. The P120C motor, which will power both Ariane 6 and Vega-C, will soon come into operations with the Vega-C inaugural flight.

The ‘C’ stands for ‘common’ as P120C will be used as the first stage of Vega-C and two or four will be used as strap-on boosters for Ariane 6. To successfully develop a motor for use on two very different launch vehicles is a pivotal achievement of European industry. This strategy reduced development costs, benefits from economies of scale, and creates an opportunity for Europe to scale up production.

The P120C motor is ESA’s new solid propulsion workhorse. The P120C will burn for about 130 s using 142 t of fuel to deliver a liftoff thrust of about 4500 kN. It was developed by Europropulsion, which is owned jointly by Avio and ArianeGroup.

P120C is 13.5 m long and 3.4 m in diameter. Its 25 cm-thick monolithic casing is made using carbon composite material at Avio in Italy. ArianeGroup in France developed the advanced P120C nozzle, while Nammo in Norway provided the igniter. Efficient production methods have shortened production cycles and optimised costs.