Green hydrogen for Ariane 6 and more

In brief The start of a more sustainable production facility to create hydrogen fuel for Ariane 6 – Europe’s new heavy-lift rocket – is underway. In-depth

Hyguane: green hydrogen for Ariane 6, Europe's Spaceport and more Ariane 6 uses liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen as fuel for its main and upper stages. Hydrogen in its gaseous form (H2) is rarely found on Earth, and so is currently produced in French Guiana from steam reforming of methanol (CH3OH). Other processes are far more sustainable and so ESA and France’s space agency CNES wish to switch to solar-powered electrolysis of water which can reduce by five the amount of carbon dioxide emitted for hydrogen production.

ESA and CNES are determined to reduce the footprint of rocket launches and ground operations at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, and are aiming to deliver low-carbon hydrogen generated by solar-powered electrolysis of water by 2026. Project Hyguane – a portmanteau of the French words for hydrogen, French Guiana and the local Iguanas – is a €40.5M investment in a solar farm and distribution systems and is being designed to be allowed to easily expand in the future.

Hyguane signing ceremony at the Jupiter Control Room in French Guiana The Hyguane facility could save over 3000 tonnes of equivalent carbon dioxide emissions a year when operational, while supplying up to 12% of Ariane 6 needs based on nine launches per year. The project does not stop at the space sector, by supplying hydrogen fuel cells it will allow low-carbon vehicles and hydrogen electricity generators to operate in French Guiana. The project will ease the transition to hydrogen vehicles and demonstrate that fuel cells can replace diesel-engine generators.

A hydrogen refuelling station designed and operated by SARA and a Hydrogen Competence Centre operated by MT-Aerospace are key factors in developing low-carbon transport in French Guiana as they allow for vehicle fuelling and maintenance. The project is a large contribution to CNES and ESA’s sustainability efforts to make 90% of Europe’s Spaceport run on renewable energy by 2030.