ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti returned to Earth alongside NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, marking the end of her second mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Minerva.

Collectively known as Crew-4, Samantha and her colleagues returned in Crew Dragon spacecraft Freedom, which undocked autonomously from the Station on 14 October 2022 at 18:05 CEST. After completing a series of deorbit burns, Freedom entered Earth’s atmosphere and deployed its parachutes for a water-landing off the coast of Florida on 14 October at 22:55 CEST.

Crew-4 was launched to the Station on 27 April 2022 and spent nearly six months living and working in orbit as members of ISS Expedition 67.

As part of her Minerva mission, Samantha supported numerous European experiments and many more international experiments in microgravity. She will now fly directly to Cologne, Germany, where she will be monitored by ESA’s space medicine team as she readapts to Earth’s gravity at ESA’s European Astronaut Centre (EAC) and the German Aerospace Centre’s (DLR) ‘Envihab’ facility.

It is currently foreseen that Samantha will arrive in Cologne at 16:00 CEST, 15 October.

A limited number of media may attend the return of Samantha at the airport, and there may be a short Q&A with Samantha when she disembarks from the aeroplane.

The arrival of Samantha and the Q&A on the tarmac will be recorded by ESA and made available on ESA channels as soon as possible. A news conference will follow a few days after Samantha’s return.

Call for media: News conference with ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, 18 October 2022

Media representatives are invited to join ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti on 18 October 2022 from 10:45-11:45 for a news conference to learn more about her second mission to space.

The conference will be Samantha’s first news conference in Europe after almost six months of living and working on board the International Space Station and will be held at the ESA’s European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany.

The number of media permitted on-site will be limited due to EAC’s capacity. However, off-site media may also join virtually via a dedicated WebEx platform.

Programme

All times are CEST. This event will be held in Italian and English.

09:45 - Media arrive on site

10:45 - News conference begins

11:00 - Opportunity for media questions

11:45 - News conference ends

Participants:

Samantha Cristoforetti, ESA astronaut (on site)

Frank De Winne, Head of EAC and ESA ISS Programme Manager (on site)

Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General (remotely)

Giorgio Saccoccia, ASI President (remotely)

Location: ESA/EAC

Linder Hoehe

D-51147 Cologne

Germany

https://www.esa.int/About_Us/EAC/How_to_reach_us

Media Registration

Register by Monday 17 October, 13:00 CEST, specifying whether you would like to join in-person or online:

https://blogs.esa.int/forms/esa-media-briefing-form/ .

Samantha will not be available for individual interviews after the news conference.

Please note that all media representatives joining us at EAC must be fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19. This is a condition for access and will be checked. We ask for your understanding regarding the even stricter ESA European Astronaut Centre rules as health and safety of our astronauts shortly after a mission is a top priority.

Also, for media wishing to attend in person we kindly ask media teams to restrict their numbers as much as possible as places are limited. During the event, medical or FFP-2 face masks must be worn by all and at all times when inside.

The news conference will be streamed at esawebtv.esa.int, but only registered media will be able to ask questions (in English, Italian and German) via a dedicated WebEx platform.

