New ESA podcast explores history of spaceflight in Europe

Join astronauts and experts for an aural journey through the history of European spaceflight in the latest series of ESA podcast, ESA Explores Time and Space .

Launched today across all major podcast platforms, new episodes of the audio series will be released on a monthly basis.

Episode one begins with the Russian Intercosmos missions, in conversation with the first Romanian astronaut Dorin Prunariu. Future episodes will address ESA’s contribution to NASA’s Space Shuttle programme, the International Space Station and where Europe is going next among other topics.

Podcast co-host Ally Koehler says the series aims to tell the stories of European spaceflight that may be lesser known and engage a wider audience with the human side of space.

“Many fascinating and passionate people have brought us to where we are today,” she says. “This podcast is about shining a light on their unique experiences as I, my co-host Stephen Ennis and our listeners learn more about Europe’s adventures beyond Earth.”

The first interviewee in the series Dorin Prunariu is one such person. As one of 11 Europeans to fly under the Intercosmos programme, he tells of how his cosmonaut recruitment process was much different to today.