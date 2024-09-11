Science & Exploration Zoom into the first page of ESA Euclid’s great cosmic atlas 15/10/2024 33124 views 112 likes

On 15 October 2024, ESA’s Euclid space mission revealed the first piece of its great map of the Universe, showing millions of stars and galaxies.

This first chunk of the map, which is a huge mosaic of 208 gigapixels, was revealed at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Italy, by ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher and Director of Science Carole Mundell.

Euclid survey’s sneak preview

The mosaic contains 260 observations made between 25 March and 8 April 2024. In just two weeks, Euclid covered 132 square degrees of the Southern Sky in pristine detail, more than 500 times the area of the full Moon.

Euclid’s mosaic explained This mosaic accounts for 1% of the wide survey that Euclid will capture over six years. During this survey, the telescope observes the shapes, distances and motions of billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years [1]. By doing this, it will create the largest cosmic 3D map ever made.

Euclid’s mosaic on Gaia and Planck sky map This first piece of the map already contains around 100 million sources: stars in our Milky Way and galaxies beyond. Some 14 million of these galaxies could be used to study the hidden influence of dark matter and dark energy on the Universe.[2] “This stunning image is the first piece of a map that in six years will reveal more than one third of the sky. This is just 1% of the map, and yet it is full of a variety of sources that will help scientists discover new ways to describe the Universe,” says Valeria Pettorino, Euclid Project Scientist at ESA.

The spacecraft’s sensitive cameras captured an incredible number of objects in great detail. Zooming very deep into the mosaic (this image is enlarged 600 times compared to the full view), we can still clearly see the intricate structure of a spiral galaxy. [Text continues after the slider]













A special feature visible in the mosaic are dim clouds in between the stars in our own galaxy, they appear in light blue against the black background of space. They are a mix of gas and dust, also called “galactic cirrus” because they look like cirrus clouds. Euclid is able to see these clouds with its super sensitive visible light camera because they reflect optical light from the Milky Way. The clouds also shine in far-infrared light, as seen by ESA’s Planck mission. The mosaic released today is a teaser for what’s to come from the Euclid mission. Since the mission started its routine science observations in February, 12% of the survey has been completed. The release of 53 square degrees of the survey, including a preview the Euclid Deep Field areas, is planned for March 2025. The mission’s first year of cosmology data will be released to the community in 2026.

Notes [1] When we refer to distances in light-years, we refer to the time that the light has travelled in space to reach our telescopes (light travel time). [2] The 14 million galaxies are galaxies that are bright enough for Euclid to measure their distorted shapes (gravitational lensing) and learn more about the dark matter distribution in our Universe. Euclid's map of the distribution of galaxies over cosmic time will also teach us about dark energy, which affects how quickly the Universe expands.

About Euclid Euclid was launched in July 2023 and started its routine science observations on 14 February 2024. In November 2023 and May 2024, the world got its first glimpses of the quality of Euclid’s images.

Euclid is a European mission, built and operated by ESA, with contributions from NASA. The Euclid Consortium – consisting of more than 2000 scientists from 300 institutes in 15 European countries, the USA, Canada and Japan – is responsible for providing the scientific instruments and scientific data analysis. ESA selected Thales Alenia Space as prime contractor for the construction of the satellite and its service module, with Airbus Defence and Space chosen to develop the payload module, including the telescope. NASA provided the detectors of the Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer, NISP. Euclid is a medium-class mission in ESA’s Cosmic Vision Programme.

