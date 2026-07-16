Expedition Sound podcast series
Expedition Sound is a podcast series by the European Space Agency (ESA) in which you’re invited to explore the Universe through your ears. Guided by sonifications – the translation of data into sound – host Zsófi Szalavári travels from our Sun out into the depths of space to uncover what the space telescopes of ESA’s science missions teach us about the Universe.
Each episode stops at a different destination along the way, where Zsófi is joined by ESA scientists, astronomers and sonification experts, to learn about the science that is hidden in the data that our space missions send back to us.
At the heart of the podcast is the idea that sound can make astronomy more accessible. So, alongside the science, you can also hear from vision impaired astronomers, for whom listening opens an especially meaningful door into space exploration.
You can listen to Expedition Sound on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more.
Episode 1 – Our Sun, Solar Orbiter, and listening to solar fireworks
Guided by a sonification created with data from the ESA-led Solar Orbiter mission, we explore some of the mysteries of our Sun. We talk to ESA project scientist Miho Janvier about how Solar Orbiter is studying these mysteries and hear from blind astronomer and science communicator Nic Bonne how sound can make astronomy more accessible.
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Episode 3 – Our Milky Way galaxy, Gaia and Plato, and hearing stars wobble
Expected on 13 August 2026