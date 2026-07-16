Expedition Sound podcast series

Expedition Sound is a podcast series by the European Space Agency (ESA) in which you’re invited to explore the Universe through your ears. Guided by sonifications – the translation of data into sound – host Zsófi Szalavári travels from our Sun out into the depths of space to uncover what the space telescopes of ESA’s science missions teach us about the Universe.

Each episode stops at a different destination along the way, where Zsófi is joined by ESA scientists, astronomers and sonification experts, to learn about the science that is hidden in the data that our space missions send back to us.

At the heart of the podcast is the idea that sound can make astronomy more accessible. So, alongside the science, you can also hear from vision impaired astronomers, for whom listening opens an especially meaningful door into space exploration.

You can listen to Expedition Sound on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more.