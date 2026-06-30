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Space Safety

Questions? Ask our Hera Space Companion!

14/09/2026 287 views 8 likes
ESA / Space Safety / Hera

Meet a key member of our Hera asteroid mission team: the Hera Space Companion, not just an AI chatbot but a dynamic mission-linked communication platform, designed to make the European Space Agency’s first planetary defence mission accessible to everyone!

Try it yourself now!

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Meet our Hera Space Companion
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The Hera Space Companion has access to approved operational, scientific and mission knowledge, allowing it to explain the Hera mission as it unfolds, answer questions in real time and guide users through complex topics ranging from asteroid science and planetary defence to spacecraft operations and autonomous navigation. Its purpose is simple: transform curiosity into understanding.

Instead of publishing static information and expecting audiences to find and understand it, we invite people to ask questions. The conversation becomes the entry point, and learning becomes personalised, interactive and continuous.

Hera approaches Dimorphos
Hera approaches Dimorphos

Because everyone starts from a different level of knowledge, the Companion can adapt explanations while maintaining scientific accuracy and consistency. Try it as a guest, or sign in so that it remembers your conversation and tailors its answers accordingly.

This is responsible AI in action. The Hera Space Companion is built around transparency, trust and scientific integrity. It clearly identifies itself as AI, relies on approved sources, distinguishes facts from uncertainty, avoids speculation, respects privacy and directs questions to official ESA channels when human expertise is required.

Hera mission timeline
Hera mission timeline

Hera is the first major space mission where the public does not simply watch and read the story of exploration. Instead they can talk to it, question it and learn from it via a trusted digital companion.

Want to find out more? Ask Hera!

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