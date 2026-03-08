ESA title
Play
$video.data_map.short_description.content
Space Safety

ESA analysing fireball over Europe on 8 March 2026

09/03/2026 12791 views 46 likes
ESA / Space Safety / Planetary Defence

At approximately 18:55 CET (17:55 UTC) on Sunday 8 March 2026, a very bright fireball moving from the southwest to the northeast was observed by many people in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

The fireball glowed for approximately six seconds, leaving a visible trail in the sky before fracturing into pieces. The event was recorded by many dedicated meteor cameras, such as those of the European AllSky7 fireball network, as well as mobile phones and other cameras. Some observers report that the event was audible from the ground.

At least one house in the German town of Koblenz-Güls is reported to have been struck by small pieces of the resulting meteorites. There are no reports of physical injury.

Play
$video.data_map.short_description.content
Fireball over Europe, 8 March 2026
Access the video

ESA analysis of the event

The Planetary Defence team in ESA’s Space Safety Programme is using all available data to estimate the size of the object. They currently assess it to have been up to a few metres in diameter.

Objects in this size range strike Earth from once every few weeks to once every few years.

Infographic: asteroid danger explained
Infographic: asteroid danger explained

The timing and direction of the impact indicate that the object was likely not visible to any of the large-scale telescope sky surveys that scan the night sky for such objects.

This is not unusual: to date, there have only been 11 successful detections of natural space objects prior to their atmospheric entry. Small objects approaching Earth from brighter, daytime regions of the sky (even around dusk, as in this case) are missed in most cases.

ESA’s Planetary Defence team is working to improve the rate at which we detect these objects prior to impact through activities such as the Flyeye asteroid survey telescope project.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Contact:
ESA Media relations: 
media@esa.int

Related Links

Story
Near-Earth objects
Space Safety

Asteroids and Planetary Defence

107497 views 221 likes
Read
Focus on
Space Safety

Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre

The operational heart of ESA's Planetary Defence activities

Open
Focus on
Hera and its CubeSats connected by inter-satellite links
Space Safety

Hera

Examining the first test of asteroid deflection, performing the first survey of a binary asteroid system

Open
Focus on
Future Flyeye telescope
Space Safety

Flyeye

ESA's bug-eyed asteroid hunters

Open
Focus on
Asteroid Apophis
Space Safety

Apophis

Once considered the most hazardous of all known asteroids, Apophis will safely pass Earth on 13 April 2029

Open
Focus on
ESA's Ramses mission at the asteroid Apophis
Space Safety

Ramses

Rendezvous with asteroid Apophis

Open
Focus on
NEOMIR - in-orbit asteroid spotter
Space Safety

Neomir

Finding hazardous asteroids hiding in sunlight

Open
Focus on
ESA's Test-Bed Telescope 2 at sunset at ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile
Space Safety

Test Bed Telescopes

New technologies for automated asteroid detection

Open
Focus on
Lutetia at closest approach
Space Safety

UN Year of Asteroid Awareness and Planetary Defence 2029

Fostering scientific collaboration and public education

Open