Agency ESA Open Days 2023: connecting space enthusiasts across Europe 21/09/2023

More than 15 000 visitors are getting ready to pass through ESA's gateways during ESA Open Days 2023. This Europe-wide series of events promises to connect space enthusiasts, bringing space closer to them than ever before. Unforgettable days of discoveries, inspiration, and scientific divulgation await thousands of European citizens, who are eagerly gearing up for a fantastic journey through the wonders of space.

ESTEC, ESRIN and ESAC: they have never been this close before. These three establishments are ready to open their doors to the public during the annual ESA Open Days. The first one will be held in ESRIN on 29 September, followed by ESTEC on 7 and 8 October. Finally, ESAC will welcome space enthusiasts on 21 October. A full programme of activities has been planned for the Open Days. These includes: tours, hands-on laboratories for children and get-togethers with science communicators, ESA astronauts and experts. Visitors will have the opportunity to admire spacecraft and rocket models, explore ESA's cutting-edge laboratories and enjoy fantastic experiences. The ESA Careers Office and its experts will also be present to provide information regarding science and research careers, to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and astronauts. See below for more information about the programme for each establishment.

ESA Open Day at ESRIN – 29 September 2023 (event fully booked) With some 1 200 people expected to attend, the first Open Day will take place in Frascati, near Rome, within the framework of European Researchers’ Night. The event will feature the presentation of the Discover ESA Live platform and activities based on ESA’s programmes for scientific research and space exploration. Another attraction will be the guided tours of the Earth Observation Multimedia Centre (Φ-Experience), the Heritage Missions Walkthrough exhibition area and the permanent exhibition that encompasses ESA’s areas of activity (Memorabilia Wall). For more information on the Open Day programme at ESRIN, please check the Italian page of the ESA portal (Italian only).

ESA Open Day at ESTEC – 7 and 8 October 2023 (event fully booked) Hot on the heels of ESRIN's Open Day, on 7 and 8 October, it will be ESTEC's turn. Approximately 12 000 people are expected to attend the event, to explore state-of-the-art facilities, meet ESA astronauts and discover the wide range of job opportunities offered by ESA for students and young professionals. This year, visitors will also have a rare chance to view ESA’s next deep space mission before launch: currently beginning checks at the ESTEC Test Centre, the Hera mission for planetary defence will begin its mission to study the distant Dimorphos asteroid next year. For more information on the Open Day programme at ESTEC, please check this link.

ESA Open Day at ESAC - 21 October 2023 The Open Day at ESAC will include exhibitions of ESA’s famous science missions (Juice, Bepi-Colombo, Gaia, James Webb and Euclid, to name a few). There will be activities for children and discoveries to be made about icy moons and space debris. Thanks to Virtual Reality, visitors will have the chance to step into the future and put themselves in the shoes of an astronaut exploring the Universe. There will also be opportunities to observe the Sun through ESAC's telescope and visit the control room to learn how scientists and engineers operate space missions. More information about the Open Day programme at ESAC will follow. Registration for ESAC Open Day will be available soon. For further information, contact: comunicacionesac@esa.int.