Your ticket to space, with ‘Space Station Earth’

This creates an atmospheric, poetic show that allows the audience to experience life in space through the eyes of the astronauts. Featuring no narration, audiences can expect to lose themselves in the extraordinary visuals and emotionally charged music.

Space Station Earth is more than a concert, it is a music-led multimedia experience that celebrates the European space adventure. Images taken by ESA astronauts aboard the International Space Station are choreographed with new footage created with the latest video techniques and set to music composed by Ilan Eshkeri.

The result of an exciting collaboration between ESA and award-winning composer Ilan Eshkeri, the Space Station Earth project combines awe-inspiring original music performed live with spellbinding visuals from the International Space Station.

After the successful preview performance at Stockholm’s Kulturfestival in August 2019, this unique experience is now coming to a city near you.

The European tour begins on 15 May 2022 at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, and then continues its journey throughout Europe. There are dates in Denmark, Sweden and Germany, with more to come. Check the Space Station Earth website for more venues.

Each event will feature a special guest ESA astronaut joining Ilan Eshkeri in a unique question-and-answer session before the show. This is a rare opportunity for audiences to hear first-person accounts of what it’s like to live off the planet and how this has affected their view of Earth.

ESA astronaut Tim Peake will be attending the UK show and Andreas Mogensen will be at the shows in Sweden and Denmark. Matthias Maurer, who is shortly about to be launched on his first spaceflight to the Space Station, has just confirmed his participation in the shows in Germany, upon his return from space.

These live performances bring audiences as close as possible to the experience of astronauts. Tim Peake said, “There aren't many words that can truly describe the beauty of seeing Earth from space. But Space Station Earth attempts to do this, using music and video, to capture the emotion of human spaceflight and exploration.”

