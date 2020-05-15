Agency Week in images: 11-15 May 2020 15/05/2020 453 views 14 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over San Francisco Bay in the US state of California. Topographic view of Tempe Fossae on Mars Spotting a comet in the all-sky maps from SOHO's instrument SWAN A sequence of daily images of Earth taken by the BepiColombo spacecraft as it moved away from our planet after its flyby, in the period between 13 April and 5 May 2020. Spacesuit for the ground New evidence of watery plumes on Jupiter’s moon Europa Bridge between galaxy clusters in Abell 2384 ExoMars parachute extraction test New Antarctic ground station for Aeolus increases data flow Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!