Science & Exploration Explore the Jezero neighbourhood 17/02/2021 17994 views 126 likes

Flyover movies, elevation maps, 3D views and detailed colour scenes: ESA’s Mars Express and ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter missions have provided imagery of Jezero Crater and the surrounding region in support of NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover landing on 18 February 2021.

Scroll through the images and movies below and click for more information and higher resolution download options.































Follow the landing live via NASA, here.