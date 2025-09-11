Science & Exploration Plato arrived at ESA’s test centre by boat 11/09/2025 703 views 17 likes

The European Space Agency’s Plato spacecraft has safely arrived at ESTEC, ESA’s technical heart in the Netherlands. There, engineers will complete the spacecraft by connecting its solar panels and sunshield, and carry out a series of critical tests to confirm that Plato is fit for launch and ready for its planet-hunting mission in space.

The two main parts of the Plato spacecraft were recently joined together at OHB's cleanroom in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany. On 1 September, Plato arrived in the Netherlands by boat from Germany via the Rhine River. The vessel transporting it moored a few km away from ESTEC. From there, Plato was driven to ESA’s centre by special transport, carefully unloaded, and then moved to a cleanroom. [Text continues below slider]

















What's next for Plato Plato unloaded at ESTEC In the coming weeks, engineers will mount the remaining essential part of the spacecraft: the combined sunshield and solar arrays module. With the spacecraft complete, testing will begin. To determine that it can be safely launched, Plato will undergo intense shaking and sound ‘bombardments’ during vibration and acoustic tests. After these, the spacecraft will be placed into the Large Space Simulator – Europe’s largest vacuum chamber – to verify that it can withstand the extreme temperatures and emptiness of space and work well.

Plato is scheduled to launch on an Ariane 6 rocket in December 2026 on its quest to search for Earth-like planets orbiting stars similar to our Sun. For this, the spacecraft is equipped with 26 ultrasensitive cameras designed to capture the tiniest variations in the intensity of a star’s light. When planets pass in front of their host stars, they dim the starlight we receive. By capturing and analysing this dimming effect, Plato can spot new exoplanets.

The mission’s focus is to discover planets that circle Sun-like stars in the habitable zone – the ‘goldilocks’ region, where the temperature is just right for liquid water to exist on a planet’s surface. These planets take several months to complete an orbit because of their location: not too close, not too far from their star. To capture them, Plato’s 26 eyes will stare at the same region of the sky continuously for a minimum of two years. This will also enable Plato to study ‘starquakes’, encoded in subtle changes of a star’s brightness and provide scientists with unique insights into the interiors and ages of stars.

Like other groundbreaking missions such as Webb and Euclid, Plato will peer into space vastness from an orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 2 (L2), 1.5 million kilometres away. From this vantage point, the mission will inspect more than 200 000 stars over its nominal lifetime and reveal whether the environment we enjoy on Earth can exist also elsewhere in our galaxy.