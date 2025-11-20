ESA title
Observation of 40 000 near-Earth Asteroids
Space Safety

40 000 near-Earth asteroids discovered!

20/11/2025 104 views 4 likes
ESA / Space Safety / Planetary Defence

Astronomers recently discovered the 40 000th near-Earth asteroid! These space rocks range from a few metres to a few kilometres in size and are on orbits that bring them relatively close to Earth. Each new discovery is both a reminder of our planet’s vulnerability and a testament to how far the field of planetary defence has advanced in just a few decades. 

An asteroid is a rocky leftover from the formation of the Solar System more than four billion years ago. Most of them orbit the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. A near-Earth asteroid (NEA) is one whose orbit brings it within roughly 45 million kilometres of Earth’s orbit – close enough for planetary defence teams to keep a watchful eye on it. 

Asteroid Eros, as seen by NEAR Shoemaker
Asteroid Eros, as seen by NEAR Shoemaker

The first NEA, Eros, was discovered in 1898. For decades, discoveries came slowly, until dedicated survey telescopes in the 1990s and 2000s began to find hundreds of new NEAs every year. In November 2025, the total number of identified NEAs surpassed 40 000, with around 10 000 of these discovered in the last three years alone. 

“The number of discoveries is rising exponentially, from one thousand at the beginning of the century to 15 000 in 2016 and 30 000 in 2022. As the next generation of telescopes enter operation, we expect the number of known NEAs to continue to grow at an even higher pace,” says Luca Conversi, manager of ESA's Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre.

“Inaugurated this year, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, while not dedicated exclusively to asteroid surveys, will discover tens of thousands of new NEAs and other asteroids. Meanwhile, ESA’s Flyeye telescopes, designed with a wide, insect-like view of the sky, will catch asteroids that slip past current surveys.”

Play
$video.data_map.short_description.content
What is a near-Earth asteroid?
Access the video

Just the tip of the iceberg

Every time a new NEA is discovered, astronomers use all of the available observations to predict its path years, decades, and even centuries ahead. Dedicated software systems calculate whether the object has any chance of impacting Earth within at least the next century.

These predictions and risk assessments are then updated and refined each time a new observation is made. At ESA, this work is carried out by the Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre (NEOCC), part of the Planetary Defence Office.

Infographic: asteroid danger explained
Infographic: asteroid danger explained

Almost 2000 NEAs have a non-zero chance of impacting Earth sometime in the next hundred years. However, most of these objects are very small, pose no significant danger, and their impact probabilities are typically much lower than one percent.

Importantly, the largest NEAs – those larger than one kilometre across – are also the easiest to spot, and many of them were among the first to be found. These objects would cause global effects if they struck Earth, but the scientific community is confident that the vast majority have already been found.

Today’s focus is on finding and tracking mid-sized asteroids, between about 100 and 300 metres wide. Much harder to spot, they would cause serious regional damage if they were to hit our planet. There is still work to be done as current models suggest that we have discovered only about 30% of these object.

Europe must be able to predict and prevent asteroid impacts

Hera glides past Didymos to Dimorphos
Hera glides past Didymos to Dimorphos

Thankfully, none of the 40 000 known NEAs are cause for concern for the foreseeable future.

However, ESA is not just waiting around for the day we do detect a hazard. The Agency's Planetary Defence team also oversees the development of Europe’s asteroid mitigation capabilities through missions, such as Hera.

Hera is currently in space and enroute to the asteroid Dimorphos, where it will study the aftermath of the impact carried out by NASA’s DART spacecraft in 2022. By examining in detail how the DART impact changed the structure and trajectory of Dimorphos, Hera will help turn asteroid deflection into a reliable way to protect Earth.

ESA is also actively planning the Ramses (Rapid Apophis Mission for Space Safety) mission to the 375-m asteroid Apophis and accompany it through a safe but exceptionally close flyby of Earth in 2029.

NEOMIR - in-orbit asteroid spotter
NEOMIR - in-orbit asteroid spotter

Hunting asteroids in the infrared, ESA’s NEOMIR (Near-Earth Object Mission in the Infra-Red) will enable us to detect impact hazards similar to the Chelyabinsk event in advance for the first time. Targeted for launch in the mid-2030s, NEOMIR will close a large blind spot on the dayside hemisphere of Earth as bright sunlight prevents the detection of asteroids with optical, ground-based telescopes.

What began with the discovery of Eros in 1898 has grown into a global effort that has successfully identified tens of thousands of near-Earth asteroids. Each new addition, of which there are sure to be many thousands in the years ahead, improves our understanding of the Solar System’s history and strengthens our ability to keep our planet safe.

Related Links

Story
Near-Earth objects
Space Safety

Asteroids and Planetary Defence

103236 views 217 likes
Read
Focus on
Space Safety

Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre

The operational heart of ESA's Planetary Defence activities

Open
Focus on
Hera and its CubeSats connected by inter-satellite links
Space Safety

Hera

Examining the first test of asteroid deflection, performing the first survey of a binary asteroid system

Open
Focus on
Future Flyeye telescope
Space Safety

Flyeye

ESA's bug-eyed asteroid hunters

Open
Focus on
Asteroid Apophis
Space Safety

Apophis

Once considered the most hazardous of all known asteroids, Apophis will safely pass Earth on 13 April 2029

Open
Focus on
ESA's Ramses mission at the asteroid Apophis
Space Safety

Ramses

Rendezvous with asteroid Apophis

Open
Focus on
NEOMIR - in-orbit asteroid spotter
Space Safety

Neomir

Finding hazardous asteroids hiding in sunlight

Open
Focus on
ESA's Test-Bed Telescope 2 at sunset at ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile
Space Safety

Test Bed Telescopes

New technologies for automated asteroid detection

Open
Focus on
Lutetia at closest approach
Space Safety

UN Year of Asteroid Awareness and Planetary Defence 2029

Fostering scientific collaboration and public education

Open
Story
Asteroid - artist's impression
Space Safety

Will asteroid 2024 YR4 hit the Moon?

24465 views 62 likes
Read