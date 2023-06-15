Paving the way for a new era in space: ESA's ambitions at the Paris Air Show 2023

The Paris Air Show, one the oldest and largest aerospace events in the world, is back at Le Bourget from 19 to 25 June. ESA is taking part to showcase the Agency’s latest accomplishments, highlight upcoming endeavours and present what’s next in the European Space Agency’s long-term ambitions. There will also be an intense week-long programme of lively panels and sessions, some of which will be livestreamed on ESA Web TV and Twitter . So, whether you are in Paris or not, you can join us at Le Bourget by watching our broadcasts!

Following a four-year break due to COVID, the Paris Air Show is back for its 54th edition . The event opens its doors on 19 June and ESA is taking part with an exhibition in the Space Pavilion, which will be located at B7 Static Display. ESA will share a pavilion with CNES, the French National Space Agency. The Space Pavilion will consist of an ESA exhibition area, a CNES exhibition area, and a shared events area. Throughout the week, the pavilion will host presentations, events and temporary exhibitions from both agencies, while several events will be held in the ESA/CNES shared area.

The first four days (19 to 22 June) are reserved for industry professionals and trade visitors. The show is then open to students on 23 June, while the general public are warmly invited to visit the ESA pavilion on 23, 24 and 25 June.

Click the link here to view the full programme of events being held in the ESA-CNES shared area.

(The complete Paris Air Show programme is available on the SIAE website).

Follow the Paris Air Show 2023, wherever you are!

Whether you are in Paris or not, you will be able to join ESA events by watching ESA Web TV livestreams and following ESA's Twitter channel. So, do not forget to tune in for Paris Air Show 2023, as we will be streaming a wide variety of sessions!

Date Time Livestream 19 June 15:30-16:15 CEST Paris Air Show Live - ESA/CNES kick-off press conference 20 June 11:30-12:30 CEST Revolution Space: Europe’s new ambitions for space exploration 21 June 11:30-12:30 CEST Conference on Ariane 6 programme 22 June 11:15-12:00 CEST Zero debris charter – Europe leads by example 22 June 12:00-13:15 CEST From Earth science to climate action: understanding Earth’s water and carbon cycles from space

Twitter Lives with ESA astronauts

Samantha Cristoforetti, Matthias Maurer and Thomas Pesquet will be the special guests of three separate Twitter Live Q&A sessions. ESA's astronauts will be live from Le Bourget to answer questions in their native languages (Italian, German and French), that have been recently gathered via ESA’s Twitter account.

Date Time Twitter live 20 June 10:00 CEST Twitter Live with Samantha Cristoforetti (Italian) 20 June 13:30 CEST Twitter Live with Matthias Maurer (German) 21 June 09:00 CEST Twitter Live with Thomas Pesquet (French)

Journalists are invited to follow the highlights of the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, 19-25 June 2023. In a common ‘Space Pavilion’, ESA and CNES present ambitious new projects in space exploration, astronautics, Earth observation and security-related applications.

Link to ESA Media invitation.