Agency Week in images: 13-17 July 2020 17/07/2020 739 views 28 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Solar Orbiter’s first view of the Sun Sunlight, magnetic fields and movement revealed by the PHI instrument on Solar Orbiter Solar Orbiter’s first view of the Sun’s corona Utah’s Great Salt Lake and its surroundings are featured in this false-colour image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. First Eurostar Neo satellite's service module Place for space testing Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!