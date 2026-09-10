Space Safety Name our dino – ESA’s Hera asteroid mission mascot! 10/09/2026 1548 views 10 likes

The European Space Agency’s Hera asteroid mission for planetary defence has a cartoon dinosaur for its mascot – because dinos were made extinct after an asteroid impact, but while they didn't have a space agency, people do! Now we’re asking you to supply our dino with a name, to win a place at November’s Hera arrival celebration.

Ian Carnelli, Hera’s mission manager, comments: “Hera’s dino, riding inside its air balloon, features in all our animations, in our LEGO models and, in sticker form, is emblazoned on all our team laptops!

Hera approaches Dimorphos “And what I can exclusively reveal is that our little dino is also present aboard the spacecraft itself – its appearance to be debuted around the time we reach our target asteroids. “In the meantime our dino needs a name, and we’re looking forward to hearing your suggestions! Whoever comes up with the chosen name, as selected by a Hera team jury, will be invited to our unveiling of the first images from Hera after reaching the Didymos and Dimorphos asteroids, on 25 November in Berlin.”

Hera spacecraft during ground testing Hera for planetary defence Hera is ESA’s first planetary defence mission. The small-car-sized spacecraft is headed to the Dimorphos asteroid, which orbits in turn around the larger Didymos asteroid. Dimorphos is already historic as the first object in the Solar System to have had its orbit changed by human action – when NASA’s DART spacecraft impacted it in September 2022. DART’s impact caused a brightening and a change in Dimorphos orbital period around Didymos visible from distant Earth telescopes, but nobody knows what it did to Dimorphos itself. Hera is going there to perform a close-up crash site survey, to help turn DART’s kinetic impact experiment into a well understood planetary defence technique that might be tailored against incoming objects if required.

Didymos asteroid system, post-impact Of dinosaurs and asteroids Dinosaurs – currently back in cinemas in The End of Oak Street – have been a perennial cultural obsession. These prehistoric giants ruled over the entire planet for millions of years until, very suddenly, they didn’t. Dinosaurs and asteroids have been linked in public consciousness ever since the father and son Alvarez scientists deduced the otherwise mysterious extinction of the dinosaurs was connected to an enormous body impacting Earth.

Where the dinosaur-killing asteroid hit This milestone discovery, today linked to the Chicxulub impact crater off the coast of Mexico, demonstrates how impact events have punctuated the history of life on Earth – and how they still pose a risk to us today. As science fiction writer Larry Niven was the first to observe: “The dinosaurs became extinct because they didn’t have a space programme.”

Hera mission timeline To improve on dinosaur-level survivability, ESA’s Space Safety programme includes a significant Planetary Defence element, with Hera and other asteroid missions (including Ramses to rendezvous with the Apophis asteroid as it passes Earth in 2029 and Neomir to detect asteroids from orbit). These missions are supplemented by ESA’s Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre in Frascati, Italy, which coordinates observations of small bodies venturing near to Earth to evaluate and monitor their impact threat.

So how did Hera gain its dino mascot? The Science Office company in Portugal developed the mission's animated series, including designing characters for the Hera spacecraft and its two CubeSat passengers.

Cartoon Hera with her dino mascot Executive Director Mariana Barrosa recalls: ‘We were storyboarding the initial cartoon episode and included a shot of some dinosaurs protesting in favour of planetary defence. From there came the idea: “Wouldn’t it be funny if Hera had a pet dinosaur?”’ The one thing Hera’s dino – riding comfortably inside its balloon – does not have is a name. That’s where you come in! How to enter To enter the dino naming contest, fill in your own name, email, name idea, a supporting explanation and an optional video via the form linked here: https://blogs.esa.int/forms/name-heras-dinosaur-competition/ or else email these details via hera.challenge@esa.int

Hera surveying Dimorphos The contest is open to any citizen of ESA Member States, Participating States and Associate States, the closing date is Friday 23 October. The prize is attendance to the Hera first image unveiling event in Berlin on 25 November. See our full competition terms and conditions.

The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – The cosmic roadtrip

