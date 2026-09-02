Applications How Sentinel-3 tracks climate change 04/09/2026 684 views 22 likes

Copernicus Sentinel-3 is one of the most diverse missions for measuring and monitoring Earth’s climate systems. It captures a breadth of data about the environment and has contributed substantially to what we know about climate change over the past decade. The launch of the mission’s third satellite heralds the continuity of this vital source of knowledge.

Contribution to climate knowledge Since the first Sentinel-3 satellite was launched a decade ago, the mission’s data on oceans, land and atmosphere have been used in a variety of scientific contexts, from published academic research and analysis, to the reports that underpin global climate policies. The mission captures change in the oceans, on land, ice and atmospheric conditions, monitoring environmental change in marine ecosystems, land surface dynamics and atmospheric processes.

Smoke plume from Greek wildfires seen by Sentinel-3 What enables the mission to play such an integral role in our knowledge of climate change is its unique combination of sensors on board each satellite, according to ESA’s Sentinel-3 Project Manager, Nic Mardle. “Using these primary instruments in combination brings incredibly valuable results. Added to that, the wide-angle of the instruments enables the mission to capture data quickly across entire regions. It is the only current mission within the Copernicus family with such a diverse capacity.” From monitoring ocean and ice surface characteristics, to land heat and changing land use such as forest cover, as well as monitoring greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, Sentinel-3 data give a broad overview of almost every system on Earth. The mission has contributed to datasets that inform the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports, which have become synonymous with the latest scientific knowledge on Earth’s climate.

ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Simonetta Cheli, underlined the mission’s crucial role in supporting the efforts of the IPCC, noting “The Sentinel-3 satellites deliver exceptionally accurate data on almost all aspects of our environment, making the mission highly relevant in the development and implementation of dedicated EU policies related to climate change. The addition of a third satellite ensures the mission’s continuity, enabling us to invest in our resilience to climate change and continue tracking key indicators of climate change.” Data from the mission also provide inputs to the 55 climate indicators defined and agreed by the Global Climate Observing System (GCOS), known as Essential Climate Variables (ECVs). Jerome Bouffard, Sentinel-3 Mission Manager at ESA, said, “Sentinel-3 data are widely used in what we call ECVs. Because the mission captures such a wide range of geophysical data, it contributes to datasets upon which a lot of climate science is based.”

Atmospheric chemistry Sentinel-3 satellites provide global coverage on a daily basis. Its multi-band radiometers are able to observe methane concentrations in high-resolution, supporting data from other Copernicus missions, such as Sentinel-5P and Sentinel-2.

A three-tiered approach for methane detection In 2023, the mission contributed data to studies on some of the methane ‘super-emitters’. Researchers found that Sentinel-3 can detect methane leaks of at least 10 tonnes per hour, depending on location and weather conditions, every single day, placing the mission in a unique position to identify and monitor such leaks. Sentinel-3’s measurements also support datasets that monitor carbon emissions, pollution and dust particles. The mission’s wide-angle sensors, able to capture data over an area of up to 1400 km across, are suited to monitoring phenomena on regional or national scales, such as industrial emissions that spread across borders, as well as smoke from wildfires, volcanic eruptions and dust storms.

Land and vegetation Europe is in the middle of a heatwave – Copernicus Sentinel-3 captured this image on Tuesday 26 May Sentinel-3 has consistently provided temperature measurements that show heatwaves as well as wildfires. This image of land surface temperatures across Europe show how hot the summer 2026 season has been in the northern hemisphere. Sentinel-3 also provides data over the world’s forests, including vegetation indexes and mapping forest cover and land-use changes. The mission can measure droughts, monitor wildfires and map burn scars. Water and ice cycles Together with other Sentinel missions, Sentinel-3 has revolutionised our understanding of the water cycle by providing observations on a global scale for water levels in seas, rivers and lakes, as well as sea surface temperatures, ocean colour and the thickness of land and sea ice. Jerome explains, “Sentinel-3 has been able to produce datasets on the height and thickness of sea ice, in a way that was not planned at the beginning of the mission. The mission is also producing exceptional altimetry data – better than foreseen – on Earth’s water systems, such as the levels of lakes and rivers, as well optical data on sea ice extent. The mission has a real complementarity between optical and altimetry measurements.” Sentinel-3 reliably measures sea surface temperature, thanks to its very accurate thermal sensor, which is critical to understanding our changing oceans. The mission’s Sea and Land Surface Temperature Radiometer (SLSTR) is designed with excellent calibration, making it a reference instrument for measurements of sea surface temperature. It also supports research into a wide range of ocean characteristics, from biodiversity to acidification.

Two contrasting views of the countryside around the Serbian capital, Belgrade, captured on 8 August 2026. Launch of Sentinel-3C Currently Sentinel-3A and Sentinel-3B are in orbit but they will soon be joined by a third satellite. Sentinel-3C, together with ESA's FLEX mission, is due to launch on board a Vega-C launcher from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 15 September (03.21 CEST, 22:21 local time on 14 September). Sentinel-3 is operated jointly by Eumetsat and ESA on behalf of the European Commission. “With the launch of Sentinel-3C, we will secure stability for the mission,” noted Nic, adding, “The design of the Sentinel-3C satellite has built on the results of its two sister satellites, Sentinels -3A and -3B, and it ensures continuity of the mission, which provides essential services as well as critical knowledge about our climate and the effects on our changing world.” At 35 m tall, Europe’s Vega-C rocket can launch 2300 kg into space, making it suitable for the launch of small scientific and Earth observation spacecraft. ESA's FLEX mission and Sentinel-3C are fitted inside Vega-C’s fairing with a secondary payload adapter called Vespa. They are then deployed into orbit in turn with Sentinel-3C deploying first. The Vega-C programme is led by ESA, working with Avio as prime contractor and design authority. It ensures that Europe has versatile and independent access to space. Check this page for updates on how to watch the launch of Sentinel-3C and FLEX.