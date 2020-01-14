Science & Exploration

Back to the Moon with ESA

14/01/2020 1616 views 53 likes 435303 ID 00:04:00
English

The first flight of the Artemis programme, which will see humans return to the Moon, is scheduled to begin soon. The lunar spacecraft consists of NASA's Orion crew module and the European Service Module, or ESM. Developed by ESA  and building on technology from its Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV), the ESM will provide propulsion, life support, environmental control and electrical power to Orion. The Artemis 1 spacecraft modules are undergoing thermal vacuum and electromagnetic interference tests in the world's largest space simulation vacuum chamber at the Glenn Research Centre's Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, Ohio, USA. 

This A&B Roll highlights preparations and testing of Orion at Plum Brook Station with interviews in English and French.

  • ESA
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • TV Exchanges
  • USA
Science & Exploration

Orion’s first taste of space at Plum Brook Station

Video 00:02:36 225 views 3 likes
Science & Exploration

Orion and European Service Module

Video 00:01:04 716 views 0 likes
Orion in Plum Brook
Science & Exploration

Orion in Plum Brook

Image 380 views 5 likes
Science & Exploration

Testing Orion's European Structural

Image 596 views 5 likes
Orion’s wings
Science & Exploration

Orion’s wings

Image 3770 views 77 likes