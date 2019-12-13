Science & Exploration

Cheops

Characterising exoplanets known to be orbiting around nearby bright stars

Cheops

The mission

Cheops is ESA's CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite. It is the first mission dedicated to studying bright, nearby stars that are already known to host exoplanets, in order to make high-precision observations of the planet's size as it passes in front of its host star. It will focus on planets in the super-Earth to Neptune size range, with its data enabling the bulk density of the planets to be derived – a first-step characterisation towards understanding these alien worlds.

The launch

  • Launch date: 17 December 2019
  • Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana
  • Launcher: Soyuz-Fregat
  • Orbit: Sun-synchronous, dusk-dawn orbit at 700 km above Earth
Cheops

Cheops, ESA's first exoplanet mission
Science & Exploration

Call for media: Cheops launch to study exoplanets

Cheops launch
Science & Exploration

Watch Cheops launch live

13/12/2019
Science & Exploration

Cheops transfer

03/12/2019
Cheops transfer
Science & Exploration

Cheops transfer

03/12/2019
Cheops transfer
Science & Exploration

Exoplanet satellite encapsulated

02/12/2019
Exoplanet satellite encapsulated
Science & Exploration

Cheops encapsulation

02/12/2019
Cheops encapsulation
Science & Exploration

Cheops encapsulation

02/12/2019
Cheops encapsulation
Exoplanet imaginarium
Science & Exploration

Exoplanet and cosmology discoveries awarded Nobel Prize in …

08/10/2019
Artist's impression of Cheops
Science & Exploration

Cheops passes final review before shipment to launch site

29/07/2019
Science & Exploration

Exoplanet satellite ready

29/03/2019
Cheops in the clean room
Science & Exploration

Call for media: Cheops ready for launch in October

19/03/2019
Artist's impression of Cheops
Science & Exploration

Cheops launch media kit

Science & Exploration

Cheops overview

Transiting exoplanet
Science & Exploration

Cheops brochure

Cheops mission poster
Exoplanet imaginarium
Science & Exploration

Exoplanets in depth

Cheops at ESA's technical centre
Science & Exploration

Cheops in depth

Science & Exploration

Cheops paper model

Cheops paper model cover
Science & Exploration

Exoplanet mission timeline

27/08/2018
Exoplanet mission timeline
About exoplanets

What are exoplanets? How to find an exoplanet

About Cheops

What is Cheops? How to characterise an exoplanet The first of three Designing and building Cheops An international collaboration Cheops consortium Launch and orbit Science operations

Multimedia

Cheops images Cheops videos

Follow Cheops

