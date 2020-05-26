ESA title
Science & Exploration

European Service Module 3

26/05/2020 323 views 10 likes 439197 ID 00:04:15
English

The Artemis programme is bringing humans back to the Moon. It depends heavily on NASA's Orion spacecraft that consists of a crew module and the European Service Module, which will provide propulsion, life support, environmental control and electrical power. Main contractor Airbus has just been green-lighted by ESA to develop a third European Service Module. 

This A&B Roll highlights the Artemis programme and development of the European Service Module, using cleanroom footage and animation, with interviews in English and German.

  • ESA
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • TV Exchanges
Orion with ESA service module
Science & Exploration

Orion with ESA service module

Image 3432 views 25 likes
Science & Exploration

Orion and European Service Module

Video 00:01:04 832 views 0 likes
Science & Exploration

Antonov takeoff with first European Service Module

Video 00:01:00 463 views 0 likes
Exploration Flight Test-1
Science & Exploration

Exploration Flight Test-1

Image 1925 views 11 likes
Orion European Service Module Flight Model-1 logo
Science & Exploration

Orion European Service Module Flight Model-1 logo

Image 914 views 6 likes