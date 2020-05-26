European Service Module 3

The Artemis programme is bringing humans back to the Moon. It depends heavily on NASA's Orion spacecraft that consists of a crew module and the European Service Module, which will provide propulsion, life support, environmental control and electrical power. Main contractor Airbus has just been green-lighted by ESA to develop a third European Service Module.

This A&B Roll highlights the Artemis programme and development of the European Service Module, using cleanroom footage and animation, with interviews in English and German.